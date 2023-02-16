Tottenham manager Antonio Conte to remain in Italy following post-operation check

Tottenham have confirmed that Antonio Conte will remain in Italy following a post-operation check.

Antonio Conte will continue his recovery from gallbladder removal surgery at his family home after being checked over by doctors in Italy.

The Tottenham manager returned to the sidelines for his team's 4-1 loss to Leicester City in the Premier League at the weekend and was also present for their round of 16 first-leg defeat to AC Milan in the Champions League on Tuesday.

However, Conte is now set to remain in Italy on medical grounds, and Spurs have confirmed that his assistant Cristian Stellini will take charge of the squad once again in his absence.

Stellini oversaw an FA Cup fourth-round win at Preston and a 1-0 victory against Manchester City in the Premier League after Conte's surgery last month.

"Following a routine post-operation check in Italy yesterday, Antonio Conte will remain at his family home to recover from his recent surgery. Health is the most important consideration and everyone at the Club wishes him well. Cristian Stellini will assume First Team duties," read a statement from the club.

There has been no definite timeframe set for Conte's recovery, but he will not be on the touchline when Spurs face West Ham at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday.