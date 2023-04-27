Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United : Lineups and LIVE updates

Tottenham Hotspur return to action in London as they face Manchester United with both teams vying for a Champions League spot

Another year and another comical catastrophe surround Tottenham as they look to recover from a shambolic defeat at the hands of Newcastle United. The Lilywhites were battered 6-1 at St James. Park as they conceded 5 goals in 20 minutes, denting their chances of qualifying for Europe.

With Ryan Mason being appointed for his second caretaker stint at the London-based club, Spurs’ fan wouldn’t want a repeat of last week. Mason’s men are seeded in 6th spot in the table behind Manchester United and Newcastle United, and a win in front of their own faithful could help Mason earn the trust of Spurs’ fans and their hierarchy.

Spurs’ have scored and conceded in each of their previous fixtures since the 0-0 stalemate against AC Milan in the Champions League but lost their 5-game winning streak after their astounding defeat to Bournemouth at home.

Three points against the Red Devils would help them compute more pressure on Ten Hag’s men as they compete for a spot at the Champions League table.

After a rollercoaster last week, Manchester United look to continue their winning form when they travel to London to face a struggling Tottenham side. The Red Devils were knocked out of the Europa League after a disastrous display in Sevilla but held on their nerves to qualify for the Carabao Cup final by beating Brighton on penalties and setting up a clash against arch-rivals Manchester City in the final.

With a top-4 spot looking a major objective for the Dutch manager, Ten Hag would expect his team to add more misery to Tottenham’s future and increase the gap between themselves and the home side. The Red Devils could leapfrog Newcastle United and secure themselves the third spot in the table if they emerge victorious in London.

Unfortunately, the visitors have struggled on away soil winning just 2 of their last 6 fixtures playing away from Old Trafford. Though they could look to take inspiration from their 2-0 victory in their own backyard as they look to stretch their winning streak against the home side to five games since being thumped 6-1 by the Lilywhites.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United confirmed line-ups

Tottenham Hotspur XI (3-4-2-1): Forster; Romero, Dier, Lenglet; Porro, Hojbjerg, Skipp, Perisic; Richarlison, Son; Kane

Manchester United XI (4-2-3-1): De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Shaw, Dalot; Eriksen, Casemiro; Fernandes, Antony, Sancho; Rashford

Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United LIVE updates

Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United's next fixtures

Spurs are up against Liverpool next as they travel to Anfield on the 30th of April before playing host to Crystal Palace on the 6th of May. Tottenham then travels to Villa Park to face Unai Emery's in-form Aston Villa on the 13th of May.

Manchester United welcomes Aston Villa to Old Trafford next on the 30th of April. The Red Devils have two away games after that as they lock horns with Brighton and West Ham United on the 5th of May and 7th of May respectively.