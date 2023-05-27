Toronto FC pair Lorenzo Insigne and Federico Bernardeschi growing disgruntled in MLS amid feud with Bob Bradley

Toronto FC duo Lorenzo Insigne and Federico Bernardeschi are growing disgruntled in MLS amid a feud with head coach Bob Bradley.

Italian duo hoping to force change of manager

Toronto bottom of Eastern Conference

Bernardeschi dropped for DC United clash

WHAT HAPPENED? A new report from The Athletic claims that the pair have come together to try to force a change in management. The pair are said to have been at loggerheads previously, with Bernardeschi refusing to take to the pitch against NYCFC when Insigne was named captain, but they have come together in a bid to get Bradley to leave.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Toronto have been in woeful form this season and have only won two of their 15 games and are winless in their last five games in all competitions. Insigne has contributed just one goal in MLS, while Bernardeschi has scored three and laid on two assists; the latter, however, has been accused of using a vape pen both in training and while travelling to games.

AND WHAT'S MORE: In a decision that may add fuel to the fire of a feud, Bradley has dropped Bernardeschi for the clash with DC United. It has even been reported that Insigne told his team-mates that he would not play for the club this season if Bradley remained coach, and while he has played, he is now said to have made it clear that he intends to leave unless a coaching change is made.

WHAT NEXT FOR TORONTO? They play DC United this weekend and then face Chicago in midweek.