Jurgen Klopp has admitted Liverpool must focus on themselves to stand any chance of qualifying for next season's Champions League.

Liverpool winless in last three PL games

Face Arsenal next

Klopp says must focus on themselves for rest of season

WHAT HAPPENED? Liverpool find themselves in a precarious position heading into the final 10 games of the season, sitting eighth in the Premier League, seven points off the top four. Their chances of reaching the Champions League next season are hanging by a thread, and manager Klopp has sent a warning to his squad about how they must approach the back-end of the campaign.

WHAT HE SAID: Speaking ahead of table toppers Arsenal's trip to Anfield on Sunday, Klopp said: "I couldn’t care less what we did in the past, honestly. We can’t care about the top six. We have to win a game and then another then another. We need to find our best performance on the pitch again. It is hidden somewhere, we have to let it out."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Since beating Manchester United 7-0, Liverpool have lost to Bournemouth, been humiliated by Manchester City and played out a rather dismal stalemate with Chelsea. The Reds have a good record against Sunday's opponents Arsenal, but will need a miracle to see themselves in Europe's elite competition come the start of next season.

WHAT NEXT FOR LIVERPOOL? Klopp's men take on Arsenal at home on Sunday, a venue the Gunners haven't won at since 2012, and they will be hoping to keep that run going to spark their season into life. After hosting Arsenal, the Reds have a rare midweek break before facing Leeds on April 17.