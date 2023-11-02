'Too private' - Alisha Lehmann asked which celebs have sent her messages via DM as she reveals pride at Ronaldo following her on Instagram

Aston Villa's Alisha Lehmann was tight-lipped when asked which celebrities have messaged her on Instagram, but did reveal one of her famous followers.

Lehmann quizzed on her social media profile

Swiss International refused to divulge the celeb DM list

Feels proud to have Ronaldo as a follower

WHAT HAPPENED? The 24-year-old Switzerland International has gained an impressive following of 16 million fans on her Instagram profile, which makes her one of the most followed women's football figures globally.

The Aston Villa player participated in the BBC's series "Unlocked," where she was questioned primarily on her social media persona that provided insights into her personal life, hobbies, and passions - including her best celebrity DM. The footballer burst into laughter upon hearing the question and mentioned there was a “whole list”. She was pressed to give away one name but Lehmann could not be convinced.

WHAT THEY SAID: “I don't have a best one. There's some good good ones but I can't tell you. It's impossible. It's too private I think," she said.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Lehmann had earlier revealed that she received a private request from pop sensation Drake, asking her for a jersey. Moreover, she was once offered £90,000 by a famous celebrity to spend the night with him. When she ignored him, the celeb took a step further and even texted her bodyguard while she was in a club in Miami.

Nonetheless, the 42-capped international chose former Brazilian striker Ronaldo Nazario to be her most famous follower. "One of the GOATs. But it's Instagram, it's not the real world," she said.

WHAT NEXT? Fresh from Switzerland's 7-1 thrashing at the hands of world champions Spain, Lehmann will be back in action when Aston Villa host Chelsea on Saturday in the WSL.