Toni Kroos offers hilarious response to journalist who blamed him for Germany's World Cup exit - 17 months after his international retirement!

Toni Kroos responded on Twitter after being blamed for Germany's World Cup exit despite retiring from international duty nearly a year-and-a-half ago.

Cubero labelled Kroos one of worst players at World Cup

Retired from international duty in April 2021

Midfielder offered jokey response on Twitter

WHAT HAPPENED? Speaking on Spanish TV Show El Chiringuito, journalist Cristina Cubero assigned the worst players of the World Cup to Brazil's Vinicius Junior, who scored a goal and assisted two, and "anyone from the German team, a [Toni] Kroos for example", despite the 32-year-old retiring from international football in July 2021.

WHAT THEY SAID: While it is likely that Cubero's comments were a lapse in concentration and that she is in fact well aware of Kroos' lengthy absence from the national team, the Real Madrid man was quick to respond on Twitter. The midfielder jokingly wrote: "I knew someone was going to blame me 😂", amid a series of replies mocking the journalist.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: While Kroos may not have featured in Qatar, Cubero is right to point out Germany's failings on the grand stage yet again. Die Mannschaft suffered their second successive group stage exit from a World Cup, with Hansi Flick's side falling three places to 14th in FIFA's updated world rankings, which sees them below the likes of Morocco and the USMNT.

Kroos' last game for Germany came against England in June 2021...

WHAT NEXT FOR KROOS? Away from the failings of his national side, the German midfielder will be focused on club matters with Real Madrid, as they resume their LaLiga defence away to Real Valladolid on December 30.