Toni Kroos available for Liverpool clash! Real Madrid midfielder joins squad for Champions League showdown following illness

Thomas Hindle
Toni Kroos Real Madrid 2022-23Getty
Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos is available for Real Madrid's Champions League contest with Liverpool despite not making the original squad.

The German midfielder was expected to miss the game due to gastroenteritis, which had kept him out of Madrid's match with Osasuna last Saturday.

However, it appears he has recovered in time to be considered for selection tonight, according to a club statement.

The reigning Champions League holders remain without defensive midfielder Auerelien Tchouameni, who is set to miss the first leg due to an undisclosed illness.

