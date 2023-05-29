'Together we'll make it the best stadium in the world' - Joan Laporta hails 'commercial' power of renovated Spotify Camp Nou as he thanks investors for support

Barcelona's president Joan Laporta thanked the investors at an event held to mark the start of the Espai Barça project.

Barcelona officially started the Espai Barça project

President Laporta thanked the investors involved in the project

He hopes to make the new Spotify Camp Nou the 'best stadium in the world'

WHAT HAPPENED? FC Barcelona have officially started the Espai Barça renovation project under the leadership of Joan Laporta. The Barcelona boss was in attendance at an event that was held at the venue where he talked about making the new stadium the best in the world. The event was also attended by Barcelona's coach Xavi Hernandez, captain Sergio Busquets- who recently announced his intention to leave the club, and the Honorary President of Limak Constructions, Nihat Özdemir.

WHAT THEY SAID: Barcelona's Twitter handle released a video where Laporta thanked Limak Constructions for their commitment to the project which is being termed as Espai Barça project, "First, let me say Limak thank you very much again, we trusted your experience, we trusted your professionalism and we are assured that your commitment will be successful for this club. Since we signed the contract, this club is your club as well,"

"Obviously, I want to say many thanks to the ambassadors. Believe me, thank you for trusting Football Club Barcelona. Together, we will make the new Spotify Camp Nou the most secure, the most comfortable, the most commercial of course, and at the same time the most exciting stadium in the world. Together we will make it the best stadium of the world at the level of the best club in the world, this Football Club Barcelona," stated Laporta as he thanked the ambassadors who have been an integral part of this ambitious project.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Barcelona's clash against Mallorca on Sunday was the last game held at the prestigious stadium before it experiences a complete makeover. The new £1.3b project will also have a time capsule which was laid at the event along with the first brick for the project. Xavi Hernandez was seen placing a Barcelona jersey in the capsule, Sergio Busquets added the captain's armband, and Barcelona Femení full-back Melanie Serrano put a ball in the capsule before academy players Jana Muro and Guiu Xuclà threw some boots in. Laporta added the Catalan flag in the mix along with the club's flag in the capsule which could be opened by the Blaugrana in 2024.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

FC Barcelona

pressbox / Getty / Marca

FC Barcelona

WHAT NEXT FOR BARCELONA? After winning the league this season, the reigning Spanish champions will have their eyes laid on the prestigious Champions League trophy. Barcelona will first look to have a successful summer transfer window as they look to beef up their squad amidst the financial turmoil at the Spanish club.