Todd Boehly dodges a bullet as Chelsea co-owner could miss Stamford Bridge ‘lap of shame’ after steering Blues to worst ever Premier League season

Todd Boehly may miss out on Chelsea's embarrassing lap of honour when they finish off their worst ever Premier League season on Sunday.

WHAT HAPPENED? Chelsea will face Newcastle at Stamford Bridge in their last game of the 2022-23 campaign and The Telegraph reports the co-owner will not be in attendance. The Blues squad may face the anger of the club's fans after full-time when they circle the field after a miserable season.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Regardless of the result on Sunday, the Blues will finish the campaign with their lowest points tally in the Premier League era. Frank Lampard's team are 12th in the table but could overtake Crystal Palace if they avoid defeat against the fourth-placed Magpies.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Chelsea have endured a disastrous year despite Boehly spending big over the last two transfer windows. The London side have had three managers over the course of the season, too, with Thomas Tuchel being sacked early on and Graham Potter being replaced by Lampard on an interim basis.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHELSEA? After Sunday's game, Chelsea will begin rebuilding for next season, with Mauricio Pochettino set to come in as the new head coach.