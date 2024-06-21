How to watch today's Titans v Warriors NRL game: Live stream, TV channel and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch today’s Titans versus Warriors NRL game- team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

Gold Coast Titans (3-10) and New Zealand Warriors (6-1-7) will be keen to return to the winning way when they lock horns at Cbus Super Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The beleaguered Titans come into the matchup as heavy underdogs having lost their previous two matches against the Rabbitohs and West Tigers, which has seen them drop to the bottom of the ladder.

Despite their promising start against the Wests Tigers last time out, a 12-0 second half saw them blew their advantage. Des Hasler's side has struggled to earn points, scoring only 22 against the competition's 14th and 16th-placed sides.

Similarly, the Warriors failed to taste victory last week, falling 14 points shy of the top-ranked Melbourne Storm. That loss brought an end to a three-game winning streak against high-quality opponents.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Titans vs Warriors in the NRL, plus plenty more.

Titans vs Warriors date and start time

Date Saturday, June 22, 2024 Start time 3:00 pm AEST/ 2:30 pm ACST/ 1:00 pm AWST Venue Cbus Super Stadium Location Robina, Australia Referee Adam Gee

How to watch Titans vs Warriors on TV & stream live online

There are several options to watch the Titans vs Warriors NRL game in Australia, including Nine Network, Nine Now, Foxtel, and Kayo Sports.

The best way to livestream every game of every round live or on demand on your TV or favourite device is through Kayo with a seven-day free trial. It also does not have a lock-in contract or equipment fees, which means you can cancel anytime if you are no longer using it.

All you need to decide is whether you want to pick Kayo One at $25 per month (1 stream and up to HD), or Kayo Basic at $35 per month (2 streams and up to 4K).

What channel is Titans vs Warriors game on?

The game will not be broadcast live on Nine Network (Channel 9) on free-to-air TV, will be available to watch Foxtel on pay TV.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Overview of VPN services that allow access to geo-restricted streams

How to set up and use a VPN service to stream the match

You can watch the game from wherever you are in the world by using a VPN (Virtual Private Network) service such as NordVPN/ ExpressVPN. A VPN will allow you to create a secure connection online when you are abroad on holiday or for work and you want to stream the game live.

If you are not sure which VPN to use or how to use a VPN, we have taken a look at the best options available out there for watching live sports - check out the best VPN services review here.

Here’s an easy step-by-step guide on how to use a VPN to watch a game when you are overseas:

Install VPN of your choice - see our reviews here for the best options. Select the location you wish to connect to. This is easy - if you are visiting the UK and you wish to continue watching one of your U.S. streaming services, you would select the US. Grab the popcorn and get ready to watch!

Titans vs Warriors team news

Gold Coast Titans

David Fifita returns for the Titans after missing Round 15 with an ankle injury in a huge boost. Keenan Palasia starts at prop, with Moeaki Fotuaika on Origjn duty for the Maroons. Klese Haas will miss the game due to injury. Joe Stimson and Iszac Fa'asuamaleaui are the fresh faces on the bench.

Below is the Titans' full team list for Round 16:

Position Player(s) FULLBACK Keano Kini WINGER Alofiana Khan-Pereira, Jojo Fifita CENTRE Brian Kelly HALFBACK Kieran Foran PROP Keenan Palasia HOOKER Chris Randall 2ND ROW David Fifita LOCK Erin Clark INTERCHANGE Sam Verrills, Isaac Liu, Iszac Fa'asuamaleaui RESERVES Tanah Boyd, Jacob Alick-Wiencke, Moala Graham-Taufa

New Zealand Warriors

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck is back fit from a hamstring injury and slots straight in the centre, while Ed Kosi replaces Dallin Watene-Zelezniak (suspended) on the wing. With Kurt Capewell called up by the Maroons and Mitch Barnett in Blues camp for Origin duty, Dylan Walker moves to the second row and Tohu Harris takes over at lock. Tom Ale and Jacob Laban join the bench. Rocco Berry is sidelined due to a shoulder injury.

Below is the Warriors' full team list for Round 16:

Position Player(s) FULLBACK Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad WINGER Edward Kosi, Marcelo Montoya CENTRE Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, Phillip Sami FIVE-EIGHTH Jayden Campbell HALFBACK Shaun Johnson PROP Addin Fonua-Blake, Josiah Pahulu HOOKER Wayde Egan 2ND ROW Marata Niukore, Beau Fermor LOCK Tohu Harris INTERCHANGE Chanel Harris-Tavita, Jacob Laban, Jazz Tevaga, Tom Ale RESERVES Bunty Afoa, Taine Tuaupiki, Ken Maumalo, Arama Hau, Jaylan De Groot

Titans vs Warriors Recent Form

Titans: WLWLL

Round Result R15 Tigers 18-10 Titans R14 Titans 12-46 Rabbitohs R12 Broncos 34-36 Titans R11 Titans 24-28 Knights R10 Titans 20-18 Cowboys

Warriors: LWWWL

Round Result R15 Warriors 24-38 Storm R14 Cowboys 12-42 Warriors R12 Warriors 24-20 Dolphins R11 Warriors 22-20 Panthers R10 Roosters 38-18 Warriors

Head-to-Head Record