Arsenal have opened talks with Leicester over a deal to sign Timothy Castagne from the relegated Foxes.

WHAT HAPPENED? Arsenal are aiming to take advantage of Leicester's relegation by striking a deal for Castagne, who has been identified as a potential target for the right-back position, per Sacha Tavolieri. The Gunners are also keen on Ivan Fresneda, of Valladolid, and Castagne is seen as an alternative.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Leicester may have gone down but Castagne was a key player, playing 37 times in the league, and he is also an experienced international with 31 caps for Belgium under his belt. Arsenal are looking to strengthen after finishing second in the table and have also been linked with a shock swoop to sign Ilkay Gundogan from Manchester City.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Leicester may see a clutch of stars leave this summer, with Castagne not the only likely departure. James Maddison has been linked with a move in this window, as has Harvey Barnes. Youri Tielemans has already departed, agreeing a deal to join Aston Villa on a free transfer.

WHAT NEXT FOR ARSENAL? They will aim to strengthen this summer, and are next in action on July 13 against Nurnberg in a pre-season friendly.