'Officials have been turning a blind eye to time-wasting for too long!' - Howard Webb says new Premier League rules will make game 'fairer'

Referee chief Howard Webb says football's time-wasting crackdown will make the game fairer and said officials have let offences slide for too long.

New rules to clamp down on time-wasting

Players concerned about lengthy matches

Referee chief Howard Webb defends decision

WHAT HAPPENED? The International Football Association Board (IFAB) has ordered referees to clamp down on time-wasting and add on the exact time taken for VAR checks, goal celebrations, substitutions, injuries, red cards, penalties, and more. Man City duo Rodri and Kevin De Bruyne voiced their concerns about playing too many games in a season and say the new rules could have a negative impact on their health due matches becoming longer. However, Webb, the chief refereeing officer for officials' body PGMOL, has defended these changes and that the players have brought this on themselves with their tactics.

WHAT THEY SAID: Webb told BBC Sport: "People will have to understand that some behaviours that previously would have been managed or ignored will no longer be managed or ignored.

"It is important our officials recognise, understand and differentiate between emotion and passion, but for too long officials have not been able to make that differentiation too well or they have turned a blind eye to certain things, maybe thinking it was the best way to deal with it, not make a fuss and not draw attention to what might have been perceived as an error on the field.

"But the power of example is so strong and all the numbers are travelling in the wrong direction around what is happening in the game. We are seeing grassroots officials having a bad experience too often. This has to change in our sport. We are determined collectively in our game to do this."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: This is part of a wider initiative to punish those who time waste but also disrespect referees. The PGMOL believes that if bad behaviour is not tolerated at the elite level, this will filter down to the grassroots levels, where there is a shortage of officials.

WHAT NEXT? These new changes will be seen in full effect this weekend when the new Premier League season gets underway.