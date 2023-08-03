'It's dope!' - Tim Weah says goal against Real Madrid is 'perfect start' to his Juventus career

Tim Weah feels "dope" after scoring against Real Madrid in a pre-season friendly at the Camping World Stadium in Orlando.

Juve beat Real Madrid 3-1

Tim Weah scored in the first minute

Thrilled after fiery start to Juventus career

WHAT HAPPENED? The USMNT forward sealed a move to Turin following a €12 million (£10m/$13m) summer transfer from Lille. In an interview with the club's media after completing the move, Weah had revealed that his dream debut would be to "get an assist and score". And indeed he fulfilled his dream, not fully but in part, as he took just 56 seconds to score against the Spanish giants.

WHAT THEY SAID: It's dope. Being back home, scoring in the United States against such a beautiful team like Real Madrid. I think that's the perfect way to start my Juventus career and hopefully, I can do more during the season, assist goals and just develop as a player," he told AS after the match.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Weah was set up with an incisive back pass from fellow USMNT teammate Weston McKennie and the striker spoke highly about the camaraderie that he shares with the midfielder.

Article continues below

"I have been playing with Weston for years now. I kind of know what he does, I know where to move when I need to, our connection is great. I think that's something that is helping me out here at Juventus as well," he stated.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? Weah would hope to maintain this kind of form when Juventus will return to action in Serie A against Udinese on August 20.