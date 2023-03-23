Thomas Tuchel will be Bayern Munich's next manager and will look to repeat amazing Chelsea feat

Dan Bernstein
Thomas TuchelGetty Images
Bayern MünchenT. TuchelJ. NagelsmannChelseaBundesliga

Thomas Tuchel will be Bayern Munich's next manager after the sacking of Julian Nagelsmann on Thursday, according to reports.

The ex-Chelsea boss will be asked to repeat the feat he pulled upon taking over mid-season at Stamford Bridge, when he won the Champions League just months into his tenure.

More to come...

