Thomas Tuchel will be Bayern Munich's next manager and will look to repeat amazing Chelsea feat

Thomas Tuchel will be Bayern Munich's next manager after the sacking of Julian Nagelsmann on Thursday, according to reports.
The ex-Chelsea boss will be asked to repeat the feat he pulled upon taking over mid-season at Stamford Bridge, when he won the Champions League just months into his tenure.
More to come...
Where next for Jude Bellingham?
2329 Votes
Thanks for voting.
Results will be shared soon.
Where next for Jude Bellingham?
2329 Votes
- 184Bayern Munich
- 662Real Madrid
- 374Manchester United
- 524Liverpool
- 110Chelsea
- 475Manchester City