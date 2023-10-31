Thomas Partey had enough of bench warming? Juventus interested in signing Arsenal midfielder as Paul Pogba replacement

Juventus are eyeing a move for Arsenal star Thomas Partey in January to replace Paul Pogba in midfield.

Juventus want Partey on loan

Partey ready to move out of Arsenal

Juventus missing Pogba and Fagioli due to suspensions

WHAT HAPPENED? The Serie A giants are reportedly plotting a January loan move for Partey, according to TuttoJuve.com. Partey, who has been plagued with multiple injuries this season, has managed to clock just 341 minutes on the pitch for the Gunners and is supposedly considering making a move away from the club in the next transfer window.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Ghanaian's current contract is valid until 2025 and if he wants to leave, the north London club will reportedly ask for a transfer fee of around €30 million (£26m/$31.7m). The Bianconeri are unlikely to match the Premier League club's asking price and would rather try to get the player on loan.

Massimiliano Allegri is already missing the services of midfielders like Paul Pogba and Nicolo Fagioli. While Pogba faces a lengthy suspension after testing positive for a banned substance, the Italian is serving a seven-month suspension for betting on illegal platforms.

WHAT NEXT? Mikel Arteta's side will next take on West Ham in a Carabao Cup round of 16 fixture on Wednesday, where Partey could get a rare start.