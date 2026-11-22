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Thibaut Courtois has hailed the impact of Jose Mourinho’s half-time team talk following Real Madrid's hard-fought 2-1 victory over Celta Vigo. The Belgian goalkeeper produced several vital interventions to keep his side in the contest before a late turnaround secured all three points at the Santiago Bernabeu.

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Mourinho talk transforms Madrid

Madrid appeared to be heading for a disappointing result after falling behind to an early Pablo Duran strike. However, the hosts emerged with renewed intensity following the interval, eventually finding an equaliser through Jude Bellingham before Carlos Espi struck a dramatic late winner. Courtois was quick to point out that the transformation in performance was directly linked to the manager's instructions during the interval.

"Mou’s halftime talk was key. In the first half we weren't ourselves, we didn't run and we didn't do the basics of football. They scored an early goal against us and it was hard for us to create chances and we weren't good,” the Belgian goalkeeper explained, as quoted by Mundo Deportivo. "In the second half we were better, we ran more and we did everything better. We scored the first goal and there I had no doubt that we would come back, especially when I saw Carles come in. He is our talisman up front and Vini put a great cross in for him

Courtois proves his worth again

While the attackers took the headlines for the comeback, Courtois was arguably the most important player on the pitch during Madrid's weaker moments. He produced a stunning save while the score was still 1-0 to prevent Celta from doubling their advantage, an intervention that proved to be a turning point. The Belgian explained his thought process behind the save, noting that he anticipated the low pass and made himself as large as possible to block the goal-bound effort.

"In my save at 0-1, I anticipated well, waiting for the low pass and I made myself big, and in the second one I saw that Duran was going to shoot and I was prepared. It was important because 30 seconds later the equaliser arrived. They are two important saves and that's what I'm here for," the former Chelsea man noted.

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Bellingham and Espi earn praise

The victory also saw another strong display from Bellingham, who continues to be a vital cog in the Madrid machine. Courtois was full of praise for the Englishman’s contribution, noting that his strength and ability to drive forward with the ball have been instrumental this season. "Jude is playing very well and contributes a lot. He's very strong, he's good at dribbling, getting forward, and shooting. He's having a great season and he has to keep it up," he said.

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The goalkeeper also discussed the different profiles of his attacking teammates, specifically comparing the presence of match-winner Espi to that of Kylian Mbappe. "Espi has the presence. He is a tall, strong guy and knows where he has to be. He is a natural striker. It is true that Kylian is less of a box player, they like to be there less, appearing on the edge, and when Carles comes in he provides presence and we know we can cross," Courtois observed regarding the tactical variety available.

Fans play their part in Bernabeu fort

The atmosphere at the Bernabeu was tense at times, with sections of the crowd showing their frustration during the first half. Courtois acknowledged that the fans had every right to be unhappy with the initial performance but stressed how important their support became once the team started to fight back. He believes that a united stadium makes it incredibly difficult for any visiting team to leave the Spanish capital with points.

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"The fans are with us, it's true that at some point they were unhappy but it's understandable because we weren't good. For the rival it is hard if the fans are with us. We want to keep winning," he concluded.