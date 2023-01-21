Thiago Silva's football brain is 'above everybody', says Chelsea manager Potter

Chelsea coach Graham Potter has praised defender Thiago Silva for his "football brain" and hailed him as a leader on and off the field.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Brazilian centre-back was one of the standouts in Chelsea's 0-0 draw with Liverpool on Saturday. The 38-year-old has been vital for the Blues despite their disappointing season and was a rock in the heart of the back line alongside new signing Benoit Badiashile, earning the praise of his manager.

WHAT THEY SAID: “He’s got a football brain that is pretty much above everybody. He understands the game and he’s played for so long at the highest level," Potter said of the former Paris Saint-Germain and AC Milan star. "The players he’s played with, the players he’s played against, his references are so strong that he can help the team and individuals. He’s got Benoit next to him, just his second game in the Premier League, and I’m sure he benefits from playing alongside Thiago. Everyone benefits from him. He is a leader on the pitch, leader off the pitch, a really important player."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The veteran has been a first team regular for Chelsea this season, playing in all but three of their 20 Premier League matches and featuring five times in the Champions League.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHELSEA? Potter's men are in action again on February 3 when they take on Fulham at Stamford Bridge.