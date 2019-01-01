The oldest & youngest Premier League managers

Crystal Palace's Roy Hodgson will create history when he takes charge of the Eagles against Leicester as he will become the competition's oldest boss

manager Roy Hodgson will become the oldest boss in the history of the on Saturday, when he leads his side out against at the King Power Stadium.

The former chief will be 71 years and 198 days old when the fixture takes place and will therefore become the most venerable manager in the competition’s history.

Who is the oldest manager in Premier League history?

Name Age Date Team Versus Bobby Robson 71 years 192 days 28/08/2004 Newcastle Roy Hodgson 71 years 184 days 09/02/2019 Crystal Palace West Ha, Sir Alex Ferguson 71 years 139 days 19/05/2013 WBA Neil Warnock 70 years 70 days 09/02/2019 Cardiff Guus Hiddink 69 years 189 days 15/05/2016 Leicester Arsene Wenger 68 years 203 days 13/05/2018 Huddersfield Dick Advocaat 68 years 6 days 03/10/2015 Sunderland West Ham Harry Redknapp 67 years, 335 days 31/01/2015 Stoke Claudio Ranieri 67 years 112 days 09/02/2019 Manchester United Manuel Pellegrini 65 years 146 days 09/02/2019 West Ham Manchester United

Until Hodgson takes charge on Saturday, the mark will remain that of former Newcastle manager, the late Bobby Robson, who was 71 years and 192 days old when he supervised Newcastle’s 4-2 loss at Aston Villa, a defeat that ultimately cost him his post.

Hodgson is set to break that record by six days and with Palace in the midst of a decent run of form, may well go on to significantly surpass that benchmark.

Completing the podium for the top three oldest managers is legendary Manchester United boss Sir Alex Ferguson, who was 71 years and 139 days old before he stepped down at Old Trafford in a blaze of glory by claiming the Premier League title in the 2012-13 season – the last time the club were English champions.

Long-time Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger, who left the Emirates only last summer, occupies sixth place in this particular list.

Meanwhile, there are three current managers, Hodgson aside, who are working their way up this ranking.

Cardiff boss Neil Warnock is the foremost of these and is one of only four men aged over 70 to have managed a Premier League club.

Further down the standings are Fulham boss Claudio Ranieri and West Ham supremo Manuel Pellegrini, who at 65 years and 146 days is someway short of anyone else on the list.

Who is the youngest manager in Premier League history?

Name Age Date Team Versus Attilio Lombardo 32 years 67 days 14/03/1998 Crystal Palace Aston Villa Chris Coleman 32 years 313 days 19/05/2003 Fulham Newcastle Gianluca Vialli 33 years 227 days 08/03/1998 Chelsea Aston Villa Andre Villas-Boas 33 years 301 days 14/08/2011 Chelsea Stoke Ruud Gullit 33 years 352 days 18/08/1996 Chelsea Southampton Kevin MacDonald 34 years 1 day 23/11/1994 Leicester Arsenal Alex Neil 34 years 60 days 08/08/2015 Norwich Crystal Palace Stuart Pearce 34 years 241 days 21/12/1996 Arsenal Paul Jewell 34 years 313 days 07/08/1999 Bradford Garry Monk 34 years 339 days 08/02/2014 Swansea Cardiff

Crystal Palace also boast the youngest manager in Premier League history, having appointed Attilio Lombardo as a player-boss for the closing weeks for the 1997-98 season.

The Italian attacker, who played in a European Cup final with , did not prove to be particularly successful, however. In the eight matches he oversaw, he managed to record only a couple of wins and lost the other six fixtures, culminating in a 3-0 home loss against Manchester United.

By that stage, Palace had long been relegated.

Similarly, Chris Coleman and Gianluca Vialli, who are the second and third youngest managers respectively, were both initially interim appointments, though both proved more successful than Lombardo.

Indeed, Andre Villas-Boas is the youngest man on this list who was a full-time appointment straight off the bat. He joined Chelsea from in the summer of 2011 but failed to complete a full season in charge, sacked after a 1-0 loss to WBA in March.

Jan Siewert, who was recently appointed as Huddersfield manager, is the youngest boss in the Premier League currently, aged 36, though he is only the 22nd youngest all-time.