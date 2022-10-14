'The failed sharks of the Champions League' - Mourinho aims thinly-veiled dig at old foes Barcelona and Juventus

Jose Mourinho has aimed a dig at his old rivals Barcelona and Juventus, who are both set to drop out of the Champions League into the Europa League.

Shots fired at old rivals

Mourinho unhappy to meet Barcelona and Juventus

Hailed Betis as Europa favourites

WHAT HAPPENED? The Roma manager expressed his disapproval of the rule that allows teams finishing third in the Champions League group stage to directly qualify for the Europa League knockout stage.

WHAT THEY SAID: On asked who are the favourites to win the Europa League, Mourinho told reporters, "I see them [Betis] as candidates, but the failed sharks of the Champions League will arrive, and they will come in hard.

"They shouldn't come but it's the reality. It's going to be fun. The failures of the Champions League."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Big clubs like Barcelona, Juventus, AC Milan and Atletico Madrid are currently third in their respective groups and are running the risk of dropping out of the Champions League and into the Europa League.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty Images

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR MOURINHO? Jose Mourinho's Roma will next be in action on October 17 in a Serie A clash against Sampdoria.