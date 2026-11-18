The Chainsmokers and The Script are bringing their massive anthems to Abu Dhabi for an unforgettable night of live music. The superstar duo and the acclaimed Irish rock band will co-headline the Yasalam After Race Concert, closing out the highly anticipated Formula 1 Grand Prix weekend in spectacular style.

GOAL has all the essential information you need on venue details, seating arrangements, and how to secure your tickets right now so you do not miss this incredible event.

When is The Chainsmokers and The Script?

Date & Time Fixture Location Tickets Sunday 6 December 2026 6:00 PM The Chainsmokers & The Script Etihad Park Yas Island Abu Dhabi Tickets

Where to buy The Chainsmokers and The Script?

For those looking to secure their seats the official ticket sales platforms include Ticketmaster AE and the Yas Marina Circuit official website. These are the primary sources for general admission and Golden Circle access at the venue.

GrintaHub is your way to go if the listings on the official site are sold out. It serves as a secondary platform where fans can find availability for high demand events.

How much are The Chainsmokers and The Script tickets?

The cheapest ticket options for this highly anticipated event start at just AED 395 for a Golden Circle upgrade through official providers like Ticketmaster AE and the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix box office. Full access concert and race tickets will vary depending on your chosen seating category and proximity to the stage.

If official general allocations sell out secondary resale platforms like GrintaHub provide an alternative option for securing last-minute seats.

Everything you need to know about The Chainsmokers and The Script

The upcoming performance marks a massive night for music fans as the Yasalam After Race Concerts conclude the Formula 1 season. The Chainsmokers are globally renowned for their high energy electronic dance sets and massive collaborations while The Script will deliver their signature mix of heartfelt lyrics and powerful rock melodies.

Etihad Park located on Yas Island provides the perfect outdoor setting for this monumental show. Fans travelling to the island can also enjoy the vibrant surrounding entertainment district before the music starts. With two major international acts sharing the stage this Sunday night event will be the ultimate celebration to round off the motorsport weekend.