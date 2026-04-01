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The Asian Football Confederation rejects Al-Ahli Jeddah’s request

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The door is closed to the Saudi club

The Asian Football Confederation has rejected a request from Al-Ahli Jeddah’s management ahead of their clash with Qatar’s Al-Duhail in the AFC Champions League quarter-finals.

The Saudi newspaper Al-Riyadiah reported that Al-Ahli Jeddah had asked the AFC to reschedule the match against Al-Duhail, originally set for 13 April at Al-Inmaa Stadium in Jeddah, but their request was turned down.

Al-Ahli will face Al-Duhail at 5.45 pm Saudi time at Al-Inmaa Stadium, followed by Al-Hilal’s match against Qatar’s Al-Sadd at 9 pm on the same day at Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal Sports City Stadium.

Al-Ahli Jeddah’s management had sought to reschedule the match to accommodate fans wishing to attend, but the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) rejected the Saudi club’s request.

Last Wednesday morning, the AFC held the draw for the quarter-finals of the AFC Champions League in the Malaysian capital, Kuala Lumpur, with Jeddah hosting the tournament.

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The winner of the Al-Ahli vs Al-Duhail match will face Johor Darul Ta’zim of Malaysia, whilst Japanese side Vissel Kobe await the winner of the Al-Hilal vs Al-Sadd match. The winner of the Al-Ittihad vs Al-Wahda match will face Japanese side Machida Zelvia, whilst the winner of the Tractor Sazi vs Shabab Al-Ahli match Thai side Buriram United.

Read also: Official: Al-Ahli Jeddah penalised for 5 bottles of water


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