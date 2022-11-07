Erik ten Hag has questioned Manchester United’s “stupid” approach that prevented Cristiano Ronaldo from making an impact against Aston Villa.

Ronaldo captained and led line against Villa

United swung in many deep crosses

Ten Hag unhappy with players' approach

WHAT HAPPENED? The Portuguese superstar was asked to lead the line for the Red Devils at Villa Park on Sunday, while also taking on captaincy duties. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner endured a frustrating afternoon in the West Midlands, as he struggled to get into the game, and Ten Hag admits that those around Ronaldo prevented the 37-year-old from making a telling contribution as they fired in far too many crosses from deep.

WHAT THEY SAID: Asked if that had been part of his tactical blueprint, Ten Hag told reporters: “No, I think it was stupid to do that. We delivered too quickly crosses in from too far and too forcing. Then, we don't help him. We have to bring in the crosses at the right moment.

“I think in the second half also we bring too quickly the crosses in. The right moment was from Christian Eriksen in the first half and he found the moment in the pocket to deliver the ball to Cristiano at the far post. That was the right moment.”



THE BIGGER PICTURE: With Ronaldo unable to fire against Villa, United slipped to a 3-1 defeat that has left them fifth in the Premier League table – three points adrift of the top four and 11 behind leaders Arsenal.



DID YOU KNOW? United have lost nine away games in the Premier League in 2022 – they most defeats they’ve suffered in a calendar year since 1989 (12).



WHAT NEXT FOR RONALDO? The Red Devils are due to face Villa again in the third round of the Carabao Cup on Thursday, before wrapping up their pre-World Cup fixtures with a trip to Fulham on Sunday.

