Erik ten Hag has insisted his Manchester United squad has the depth to compete on all fronts for the rest of the season.

United remain in every competition

Ten Hag thinks he has enough depth

Brought in three player in transfer window

WHAT HAPPENED? United made three signings in January, brining in Jack Butland, Wout Weghorst and Marcel Sabitzer all on loan. Other teams vying for a top four place where far more active in the market, with Chelsea brining in eight players and league leaders Arsenal bring in four to help with their title charge. However, Ten Hag has admitted he believes he has the squad depth to compete for the rest of the season.

WHAT THEY SAID: "We have formed and constructed a squad, we invest also in the summer," Ten Hag told reporters. "From that point on, it is about developing the team and it has to come on the training ground, it has to come in the matches, that we develop the team.

"That is the advantage of having so many matches, that you can work on that and you don't have to wait so long (for the next one). There is a limit to every player but we have depth in our squad.

"Maybe not as far as other teams, but that has something to do with your approach to it and how you do your load management. If you do that right, I think you can go far."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: United acted swiftly after discovering the extent of Christian Eriksen's injury that will keep him out until April, brining in Sabitzer on deadline day. The Dane had been integral to United's resurgence in form, striking up a good connection with Bruno Fernandes and Casemiro in midfield.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR MAN UNITED? Ten Hag's side host Crystal Palace on Saturday as they look to keep ground in the race for the top four. The match precedes a double-header against historic rivals Leeds.