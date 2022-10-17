'We miss him' - Ten Hag issues Eriksen fitness update as Man Utd prepare for clash with former club Tottenham

Ritabrata Banerjee|
Christian Eriksen Manchester United 2022-23Getty
Manchester UnitedC. EriksenE. ten HagPremier LeagueManchester United vs Tottenham HotspurTottenham Hotspur

Erik ten Hag has revealed that it is too early to say whether Christian Eriksen will play against former club Tottenham on Wednesday.

  • Eriksen missed Newcastle game with illness
  • Ten Hag unsure when playmaker will return
  • Spurs clash looming

WHAT HAPPENED? The Danish midfielder fell ill ahead of the Red Devils' match against Newcastle United which forced Ten Hag to drop him from the squad. There are now doubts over whether he will feature against Spurs in midweek.

WHAT THEY SAID: Asked about a possible return date for the midfielder, the United boss told Viaplay: "We miss him when he's not available. But we have a squad and another 11 players on the pitch. So then we have to construct another team and we can bring players from the bench, who are all good.

"I can't tell [if he will face Spurs]. I know you're from Denmark, and want to know, and I want to express he's played fantastic, at this moment, for us. In our team, he really contributes to what we are at this moment. I don't know if he will be available for Wednesday but I hope [so], of course."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Eriksen has made 12 appearances since arriving at Old Trafford in the summer. He has earned rave reviews for his displays too, registering three assists so far.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Christian Eriksen Manchester United 2022-23Getty ImagesChristian Eriksen 2022-23 Tottenham Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR MANCHESTER UNITED? Ten Hag will be hoping to have both Eriksen and Anthony Martial back for the Tottenham clash, with the Frenchman also sitting out against Newcastle.

Who will win the English Premier League this season?

54951 Votes

Thanks for voting.

Results will be shared soon.

Who will win the English Premier League this season?

  • 8%Liverpool
  • 13%Manchester United
  • 52%Manchester City
  • 27%Other team
54951 Votes
Pick your team and try to win the Premier League only on FIFA 23!
BUY FIFA 23 NOW

Editors' Picks