Ten Hag confident that Cyprus trip will give Man Utd the 'E' factor to beat Everton

Erik ten Hag believes the decision to stay in Cyprus will pay off and give Manchester United the 'E' factor ahead of their trip to Everton on Sunday.

WHAT HAPPENED? After a 3-2 victory in their continental outing against Omonia Nicosia, the Red Devils decided to enjoy some warm weather training in Cyprus before returning to England. The United boss is confident that the change of scenery will help his players perform against Everton following a disappointing derby loss to Manchester City last Sunday.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to Manutd.com, the Dutch manager stressed how the training sessions in Cyprus helped the team ahead of the Everton tie: "It's better for the recovery. In between games, it is about sleep, food, rest - so here we have had the maximum rest, good food, we're still enjoying the sun, we have the 'E' factor, the energy factor, so it will help us to load energy for the next game."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The game against Everton is the first of many in a packed October for United. On the upcoming fixture congestion, Ten Hag added: "You have to see it like this [positively] and face it like this, it is an opportunity to collect many points. We are playing in three [competitions] in this [next] month, and we have to go from game to game learning the lessons every time. Learn from it, move on, carry on and be prepared for the next game."

WHAT NEXT FOR MANCHESTER UNITED? After taking on the Toffees, United welcome Omonia in the Europa League on Thursday before hosting Newcastle the following Sunday.