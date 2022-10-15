Ten Hag challenges Rashford to be 'more clinical' and insists Man Utd have 20-goal striker in their squad

Erik Ten Hag has challenged Marcus Rashford to be more clinical and believes he has a 20-goal-a-season striker despite attacking troubles.

Ten Hag challenges Rashford to be more clinical

English forward has five goals in all competitions

Manager believes he has a goal-getter

WHAT HAPPENED? With Anthony Martial's injuries and Cristiano Ronaldo struggling for form and fitness, Rashford has found himself leading the line at Manchester United this season on numerous occasions. He has already beaten the number of goals and assists he had last season, but after registering 10 shots against Onomia on Thursday night without scoring Ten Hag has challenged him to be more clinical.

WHAT HE SAID: Speaking to reporters, Ten Hag said: "He [Rashford] did a lot of things well but he knows he has to be more clinical and he had to score a goal. When you have such good movements and make such good combinations, good actions, then you have to finish."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: United have scored the fewest goals of the top seven sides in the Premier League, netting just 13 goals so far this season, but Ten Hag insists he has the players capable of scoring more. When asked if he has 20-goal-a-season striker, Ten Hag replied: "‘I think we have in our squad players who can score that number of goals."

WHAT NEXT FOR RASHFORD & MAN UTD? A tricky run of three fixtures for United is kickstarted by hosting Newcastle on Sunday. After that, the Red Devils welcome Tottenham before travelling to Stamford Bridge to face Chelsea.