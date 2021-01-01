Telles draws up blueprint for Manchester United to beat AC Milan as Brazilian calls for no fear at San Siro

The Red Devils face a tough challenge on Italian soil, but their South American left-back believes Europa League progress can be secured

Alex Telles has a plan he believes will deliver Manchester United to victory over AC Milan, with the Brazilian looking for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side to show no fear at San Siro.

A positive result is required from the Red Devils on Thursday in order to book their place in the quarter-finals of the Europa League, with the heavyweight contest currently locked at 1-1.

Telles believes United are more than capable of getting the job done on Italian soil, having dominated proceedings for long periods in the initial encounter at Old Trafford, and is looking for them to stick with an approach that has served them well in the 2020-21 campaign.

What has been said?

The South American left-back told United’s official website: “Our main challenge will be to have a great game, put everything we've been doing in training into practice and continue doing everything we've been doing in recent games.

“It won't be easy, Milan are a great team and are playing very well. Our biggest challenge will be to work hard from start to finish, faithfully following Ole's instructions, and if we do this we'll definitely leave Milan with a positive result.

“I think the qualities we need for the next game are the same ones we've been showing, no change from what we've been doing - play together, united, with each player knowing their role.

“I think the most important thing is helping your team-mate out in whatever situation, if a team-mate is having a tough time we'll lift them up so we can get a good result. Also playing without fear, play the way we've always been playing, move the ball as quickly as possible and I'm sure we'll get the goal.”

Any concerns for Man Utd?

Article continues below

Edinson Cavani has been forced to withdraw from Solskjaer’s plans after initially being included in the Red Devils’ party. Fellow frontman Anthony Martial is also missing as he continues to nurse a hip complaint.

David de Gea and Paul Pogba are, however, back in contention and could make an immediate return to United’s starting XI after spells on the sidelines for fitness and personal reasons.

The bigger picture

Having gone four years without securing major silverware, United are heading into a crucial stage of their season. The meeting with Milan will be followed on Sunday by a trip to Leicester in the last eight of the FA Cup.

Further reading