'He teaches me American slang!' - Arsenal's Saka opens up on friendship with USMNT stopper Turner

Bukayo Saka has revealed that U.S. men's national team goalkeeper and Arsenal teammate has taught him some American slang since his arrival in London.

WHAT HAPPENED? Turner joined Arsenal in the summer after emerging as a star in MLS with the New England Revolution and has been the Gunners' cup goalkeeper throughout his debut season.

The New Jersey native also started for the U.S. against Saka's England, preserving a clean sheet after a bit of friendly trash talk between the two Arsenal teammates.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I was very disappointed [that I didn't score] actually! We actually spoke about that before and he said I'm not allowed to score against him so I guess his wish came true," Saka told the Men In Blazers.

"Matt is a top guy. I love speaking to him. He's so funny. He teaches me some American slang words. Every time I see him, I just go 'You straight?' and he says it back to me [laughs]."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Turner has started five games for the Gunners this season, four of which have come in the Europa League. He's conceded just once in those five games.

The goalkeeper also started all four of the USMNT's matches at the World Cup in Qatar.

WHAT NEXT FOR ARSENAL? Next up for the Gunners is an FA Cup fourth round clash against Manchester City on Friday. They'll then return to the Premier League with a match against Everton on February 4 in what could be the Toffees first game under a new manager following Frank Lampard's sacking.