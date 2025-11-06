How to watch TCU vs North Carolina A&T NCAAW game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The North Carolina A&T Aggies (0-1) head to Ed and Rae Schollmaier Arena on Thursday to take on the TCU Horned Frogs (0-0).

Fresh off a season where they stormed through the Big 12, winning both the regular-season crown and the conference tournament before marching to the Elite Eight, the No. 17 TCU women’s basketball team no longer has the luxury of flying under anyone's radar. The Horned Frogs have shifted from inspirational upstart to full-fledged national powerhouse in just two years under Mark Campbell, and now the challenge is sustaining that momentum.

This group has already rewritten a few chapters of program history before even tipping off: their preseason ranking is the highest TCU has ever held, and they were tapped as the Big 12's top dog in multiple preseason polls. And with that newfound national respect comes heightened expectations, something Campbell and his squad are embracing, not dodging.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch TCU vs North Carolina A&T NCAAW game, plus plenty more.

TCU vs North Carolina A&T: Date and tip-off time

The Horned Frogs will face off against the North Carolina A&T Aggies in an exciting college basketball game on Thursday, November 6, 2025, at 5:00 pm ET or 2:00 pm PT at the Ed and Rae Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas.

Date Thursday, November 6, 2025 Tip-off Time 5:00 pm ET or 2:00 pm PT Venue Rae Schollmaier Arena Location Fort Worth, Texas

How to watch TCU vs North Carolina A&T on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between TCU and North Carolina A&T live on ESPN+ and Fubo.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2025. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

TCU vs North Carolina A&T team news & key performers

TCU Horned Frogs team news

She may have only worn purple for one season, but Hailey Van Lith carved her name into TCU lore, powering last year's unforgettable run while stacking up accolades, All-American honors, Big 12 Player of the Year, Newcomer of the Year, before becoming a first-round WNBA pick. Replacing a program-altering star like that usually feels impossible. Yet TCU's answer was as bold as it was brilliant: bring in another superstar.

Enter Olivia Miles, the former Notre Dame standout and one of the most decorated guards in the nation. The 5ft 10in floor general boasts multiple All-American and All-ACC selections and was the driving force behind multiple Fighting Irish Sweet 16 trips, including the one where TCU stunned Notre Dame in Birmingham. Miles isn't a carbon copy of Van Lith, she's a different type of conductor, but she's every bit as elite. Pencil her into next year's top-five WNBA draft projections now.

But the challenge didn't stop with Van Lith. The Frogs also had to rebuild after losing three other pillars: star center Sedona Prince, sharpshooter Madison Conner, and ultimate glue player Agnes Emma-Nnopu. Those departures could have sent the program backward. Instead, Mark Campbell hit the transfer portal with precision, pulling in another impact class that blends maturity and upside.

Alongside Miles, TCU added Clara Silva from Kentucky and Kennedy Basham from Arizona State to reinforce the interior, while Veronica Sheffey (San Diego State), Taliyah Parker (Texas A&M), and Marta Suarez (Cal) deepen the backcourt and wing rotation. The new mix keeps the Horned Frogs not just competitive, but compelling. TCU didn't just reload. They rebuilt to stay dangerous.

North Carolina A&T Aggies team news

The North Carolina A&T women's team opened their 2025–26 campaign against a seasoned Texas Tech squad, and the difference in experience showed from the jump. The veteran Red Raiders imposed their tempo and physicality for the entire 40 minutes, eventually pulling away for a commanding 78-40 win in the season opener.

Graduate guard D'Mya Tucker was the steadying force for the Aggies, getting them on the board first and ultimately finishing as their lone double-digit scorer. She posted 13 points on the night, knocking down 5-of-6 from the stripe while battling through a tough shooting performance from the floor.

The game took a tough early turn when starting center Chaniya Clark found herself in foul trouble almost instantly, whistled twice in the opening 40 seconds. The first infraction sent Bristow to the line to open the scoring, and the second allowed senior Bailey Maupin to follow suit, forcing A&T's rotation into emergency mode before the tone of the game was even set.

With foul trouble piling up and legs wearing down, head coach Tarrell Robinson leaned heavily on his youth-filled bench. Freshman forward Anaya Karriem was thrown into the fire in her collegiate debut, stepping in for Clark during the first quarter and contributing valuable minutes.