'Dear god' - Taylor Twellman reacts angrily to post praising Lionel Messi for sitting in economy seat on flight with Inter Miami squad

Former United States international Taylor Twellman has shut down praise of Lionel Messi for sitting in an economy seat on a flight with Inter Miami.

Messi pictured in economy class on flight

Fans amazed Inter Miami ace wasn't in first class

Ex-USMNT player shuts down praise for Argentine

WHAT HAPPENED? Messi posted a photo of himself sitting in economy class on a flight with the Inter Miami squad on his Instagram stories. Many on social media were taken aback by the fact that the Argentine World Cup winner was not in first class. However, ex-New England Revolution and USMNT forward Twellman has attempted to quiet the fuss over the seating situation, saying economy seats are the only option on a chartered flight such as this.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Messi has taken MLS by storm since making his debut for the club in July. The 36-year-old, who left Paris Saint-Germain earlier this year, has scored seven goals in four matches so far and has helped his new team reach the quarter-finals of the Leagues Cup.

WHAT NEXT? Messi and Inter Miami take on Charlotte in the last eight of the Leagues Cup on Friday, August 8, before returning to MLS action against the same side on August 21.