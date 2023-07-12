Taylor Twellman praises Christian Pulisic's dedication amid AC Milan move speculation.

Twellman applauds Pulisic's commitment to Chelsea

Pulisic's refusal to settle as a cheerleader

The USMNT star set to join AC Milan

WHAT HAPPENED? Twellman has hailed Pulisic for his refusal to settle as a mere "cheerleader" at Chelsea, while the possibility of a move to AC Milan looms. Twellman commended Pulisic's dedication and desire to make an impact on the pitch, showcasing his relentless drive and ambition.

WHAT THEY SAID: "He was paid to be a goal threatening winger not a cheerleader. Massive respect [Pulisic] for not wanting to be a showman 'off the field'. AC Milan may just get a happier player too now," said Twellman in a tweet.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The American midfielder fell down the pecking order at Chelsea and made just eight starts last season. Chelsea's frustration grew and the Blues have seemingly made the choice to let him go. He looks set to join former teammate, Ruben Loftus Cheek, at Milan. The former Dortmund star will undergo a medical with the club.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty/GOAL

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR PULISIC? The USMNT forward is set to join AC Milan next season for a reported fee of €20 million.