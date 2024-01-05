Super Bowl winners: Full list of American football NFL champions

The Super Bowl is the ultimate American sporting event, a yearly extravaganza that goes beyond sports to become a worldwide juggernaut. Since its inception in 1967, the National Football League (NFL) championship game has progressed beyond just a simple athletic occasion, into an elaborate display of entertainment, promotion, and group celebration. The NFL season culminates with the Super Bowl, which usually takes place in late January or early February.
GOAL, here studies the complete outlook of the sport discussing the past winners and some standout MVPs from the prestigious tournament.
List of Super Bowl Winners
The Super Bowl was first won by Green Bay back in 1967 when they defeated Kansas City who are currently the reigning champions of the competition after winning it in 2023. GOAL provides a detailed list of all the teams that have won the prestigious prize between 1967 and 2023.
|Number
|Date
|Result
|Site
|I
|Jan 15, 1967
|Green Bay 35, Kansas City 10
|Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum
|II
|Jan 14, 1968
|Green Bay 33, Oakland 14
|Orange Bowl (Miami)
|III
|Jan 12, 1969
|New York Jets 16, Baltimore 7
|Orange Bowl (Miami)
|IV
|Jan 11, 1970
|Kansas City 23, Minnesota 7
|Tulane Stadium (New Orleans)
|V
|Jan 17, 1971
|Baltimore 16, Dallas 13
|Orange Bowl (Miami)
|VI
|Jan 16, 1972
|Dallas 24, Miami 3
|Tulane Stadium (New Orleans)
|VII
|Jan 14, 1973
|Miami 14, Washington 7
|Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum
|VIII
|Jan 14, 1974
|Miami 24, Minnesota 7
|Rice Stadium (Houston)
|IX
|Jan 12, 1975
|Pittsburgh 16, Minnesota 6
|Tulane Stadium (New Orleans)
|X
|Jan 18, 1976
|Pittsburgh 21, Dallas 17
|Orange Bowl (Miami)
|XI
|Jan 9, 1977
|Oakland 32, Minnesota 14
|Rose Bowl (Pasadena, Calif.)
|XII
|Jan 15, 1978
|Dallas 27, Denver 10
|Superdrome (New Orleans)
|XIII
|Jan 21, 1979
|Pittsburgh 35, Dallas 31
|Orange Bowl (Miami)
|XIV
|Jan 20, 1980
|Pittsburgh 31, Los Angeles Rams 19
|Rose Bowl (Pasadena, Calif.)
|XV
|Jan 25, 1981
|Oakland 27, Philadelphia 10
|Superdrome (New Orleans)
|XVI
|Jan 24, 1982
|San Francisco 26, Cincinnati 21
|Silverdome ( Pontiac, Mich.)
|XVII
|Jan 30, 1983
|Washington 27, Miami 17
|Rose Bowl (Pasadena, Calif.)
|XVIII
|Jan 22, 1984
|Los Angeles Raiders 38, Washington 9
|Tampa (Fla.) Stadium
|XIX
|Jan 20, 1985
|San Francisco 38, Miami 16
|Stanford (Calif.) Stadium
|XX
|Jan 26, 1986
|Chicago 46, New England 10
|Superdrome (New Orleans)
|XXI
|Jan 25, 1987
|New York Giants 39, Denver 20
|Rose Bowl (Pasadena, Calif.)
|XXII
|Jan 31, 1988
|Washington 42, Denver 10
|Jack Murphy Stadium (San Diego)
|XXIII
|Jan 22, 1989
|San Francisco 20, Cincinnati 16
|Joe Robbie Stadium (Miami)
|XXIV
|Jan 28, 1990
|San Francisco 55, Denver 10
|Superdrome (New Orleans)
|XXV
|Jan 27, 1991
|New York Giants 20, Buffalo 19
|Tampa (Fla.) Stadium
|XXVI
|Jan 26, 1992
|Washington 37, Buffalo 24
|Metrodome (Minneapolis)
|XXVII
|Jan 31, 1993
|Dallas 52, Buffalo 17
|Rose Bowl (Pasadena, Calif.)
|XXVIII
|Jan 30, 1994
|Dallas 30, Buffalo 13
|Georgia Dome (Atlanta)
|XXIX
|Jan 29, 1995
|San Francisco 49, San Diego 26
|Joe Robbie Stadium (Miami)
|XXX
|Jan 28, 1996
|Dallas 27, Pittsburgh 17
|Sun Devil Stadium (Tempe, Ariz.)
|XXXI
|Jan 26, 1997
|Green Bay 35, New England 21
|Superdrome (New Orleans)
|XXXII
|Jan 25, 1998
|Denver 31, Green Bay 24
|Qualcomm Stadium (San Diego)
|XXXIII
|Jan 31, 1999
|Denver 34, Atlanta 19
|Pro Player Stadium (Miami)
|XXXIV
|Jan 30, 2000
|St. Louis 23, Tennessee 16
|Georgia Dome (Atlanta)
|XXXV
|Jan 28, 2001
|Baltimore 34, New York Giants 7
|Raymond James Stadium (Tampa, Fla.)
|XXXVI
|Feb 3, 2002
|New England 20, St. Louis 17
|Superdrome (New Orleans)
|XXXVII
|Jan 26, 2003
|Tampa Bay 48, Oakland 21
|Qualcomm Stadium (San Diego)
|XXXVIII
|Feb 1, 2004
|New England 32, Carolina 29
|Reliant Stadium (Houston)
|XXXIX
|Feb 6, 2005
|New England 24, Philadelphia 21
|Alltel Stadium (Jacksonville, Fla.)
|XL
|Feb 5, 2006
|Pittsburgh 21, Seattle 10
|Ford Field (Detroit)
|XLI
|Feb 4, 2007
|Indianapolis 29, Chicago 17
|Dolphin Stadium (Miami)
|XLII
|Feb 3, 2008
|New York Giants 17, New England 14
|University of Phoenix Stadium (Glendale, Ariz.)
|XLIII
|Feb 1, 2009
|Pittsburgh 27, Arizona 23
|Raymond James Stadium (Tampa, Fla.)
|XLIV
|Feb 7, 2010
|New Orleans 31, Indianapolis 17
|Sun Life Stadium (Miami)
|XLV
|Feb 6, 2011
|Green Bay 31, Pittsburgh 25
|Cowboys Stadium (Arlington, Texas)
|XLVI
|Feb 5, 2012
|New York Giants 21, New England 17
|Lucas Oil Stadium (Indianapolis)
|XLVII
|Feb 3, 2013
|Baltimore 34, San Francisco 31
|Mercedes-Benz Superdome (New Orleans)
|XLVIII
|Feb 2, 2014
|Seattle 43, Denver 8
|MetLife Stadium (East Rutherford, N.J.)
|XLIX
|Feb 1, 2015
|New England 28, Seattle 24
|University of Phoenix Stadium (Glendale, Ariz.)
|L
|Feb 7, 2016
|Denver 24, Carolina 10
|Levi's Stadium (Santa Clara, Calif.)
|LI
|Feb 5, 2017
|New England 34, Atlanta 28
|NRG Stadium (Houston)
|LII
|Feb 4, 2018
|Philadelphia 41, New England 33
|U.S. Bank Stadium (Minneapolis)
|LIII
|Feb 3, 2019
|New England 13, Los Angeles Rams 3
|Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta)
|LIV
|Feb 2, 2020
|Kansas City 31, San Francisco 20
|Hard Rock Stadium (Miami)
|LV
|Feb 7, 2021
|Tampa Bay 31, Kansas City 9
|Raymond James Stadium (Tampa, Fla.)
|LVI
|Feb 12, 2022
|Los Angeles Rams 23, Cincinnati 20
|SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, Calif.)
|LVII
|Feb 13, 2023
|Kansas City 38, Philadelphia 35
|State Farm Stadium (Glendale, Ariz.)
Who has won the most Super Bowls?
Two teams share the podium for the most Super Bowl wins in the history of the competition with Pittsburgh Steelers and New England Patriots winning the prestigious tournament six times. The Steelers first got their hands on the trophy in 1975 when they won IX th edition of the competition beating Minnesota in the finals.
New England Patriots, on the other hand, reached two finals but were handed a heartbreak at the final step twice before beating St. Louis in 2002 to win their first of six Super Bowls. They won their last of the lot in 2019 when they defeated the Los Angeles Rams at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Who won the first Super Bowl?
Green Bay Packers won the inaugural edition of the Super Bowl when they defeated Kansas City 35-10 back in 1967. The Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum witnessed the iconic moment when the Green Bay Packers laid their hands on the prestigious prize. The Packers carried on the momentum winning the trophy back-to-back as they were crowned Super Bowl champions in the second season as well after defeating Oakland 33-14.
Why is it called the Super Bowl?
The AFL-NFL merger was one of the biggest mergers that took place in 1966 but the only problem was finding a suitable name for the championship competition.
In 1960, after the unfortunate passing away of former National Football League Commissioner Bart Bell a new chief had to be appointed. A young Pete Rozelle was then given the opportunity at the age of 33 as he became the new NFL Commissioner.
Six years later, The AFL-NFL merger happened which was one of the biggest mergers that took place in 1966 but the only problem was finding a suitable name for the championship competition. Rozelle had multiple ideas for the name of the tournament with the “The Big One" and "Pro Bowl" being some suitable options but they never took off. Rozelle then labelled the competition "The AFL-NFL World Championship Game" but unfortunately it was too long for headlines and was struck out.
Later Lamar Hunt, the main founder of the American Football League and owner of the Kansas City Chiefs, had the idea of naming it the "Super Bowl". Hunt's son Lamar Hunt Jr. later elaborated that his father got the idea from one of his son's toys called the "Super Ball".
What is the Super Bowl prize money?
When the event was held for the first time back in 1967, the winners of the competition were awarded a paycheck of $15,000 each while the losers garnered a sum of $7,500 apiece.
Fast-forward to 2023, the Super Bowl prize money has taken a daunting leap. According to the NFL's Collective Bargaining Agreement, each winning team member will receive $157,000, which marks a $7,000 raise on the 2022 bonus. While the losers are given a fee of $82,000 as consolation for falling at the last hurdle.
Which player has won the most Super Bowls?
NFL superstar and an iconic American figure, Thomas Edward Patrick Brady Jr. or Tom Brady holds the record for laying his hands on the Vince Lombardi Trophy an astounding seven times in his staggering career.
Brady played a crucial role in establishing the New England Patriots dynasty in the sport as he guided them to the trophy six times in his career in 2002, 2004, 2005, 2015, 2017, and 2019. Brady won the last and seventh Super Bowl of his career with Tampa Bay in 2021 before bidding farewell to the game on 1st February 2023.
Super Bowl MVPs
The Super Bowl MVP awarded is presented to the most valuable player of each season who has eventually contributed to his team's outstanding success in their respective campaigns.
Here's a list of all the Super Bowl MVPs since it's inaugural edition and their highlights from the event.
|Number
|Player
|Team
|Highlights
|I
|Bart Starr, QB
|Green Bay
|Two touchdown passes
|II
|Bart Starr, QB
|Green Bay
|202 yards passing, 1 TD
|III
|Joe Namath, QB
|New York Jets
|206 yards passing
|IV
|Len Dawson, QB
|Kansas City
|142 yards passing, 1 TD
|V
|Chuck Howley, LB
|Dallas
|Two interceptions, fumble recovery
|VI
|Roger Staubach, QB
|Dallas
|119 yards passing, 2 TDs
|VII
|Jake Scott, S
|Miami
|Two interceptions
|VIII
|Larry Csonka, FB
|Miami
|33 carries, 145 yards rushing, 2 TDs
|IX
|Franco Harris, RB
|Pittsburgh
|158 yards rushing, 1 TD
|X
|Lynn Swann, WR
|Pittsburgh
|4 catches, 161 yards, 1 TD
|XI
|Fred Biletnikoff, WR
|Oakland
|4 catches, 79 yards
|XII
|Harvey Martin & Randy White, DL
|Dallas
|Led Dallas defense that forced eight turnovers
|XIII
|Terry Bradshaw, QB
|Pittsburgh
|318 yards passing, 4 TDs
|XIV
|Terry Bradshaw, QB
|Pittsburgh
|309 yards passing, 2 TDs
|XV
|Jim Plunkett, QB
|Oakland
|261 yards passing, 3 TDs
|XVI
|Joe Montana, QB
|San Francisco
|157 yards passing, 1 TD
|XVII
|John Riggins, RB
|Washington
|166 yards rushing, 1 TD
|XVIII
|Marcus Allen, RB
|Los Angeles Raiders
|20 carries, 191 yards rushing, 2 TDs
|XIX
|Joe Montana, QB
|San Francisco
|331 yards passing, 3 TDs
|XX
|Richard Dent, DE
|Chicago
|2 sacks, 2 forced fumbles
|XXI
|Phil Simms, QB
|New York Giants
|268 yards passing, 3 TDs
|XXII
|Doug Williams, QB
|Washington
|340 passing yards, 4 TDs
|XXIII
|Jerry Rice, WR
|San Francisco
|11 catches, 215 yards, 1 TD
|XXIV
|Joe Montana, QB
|San Francisco
|297 yards passing, 5 TDs
|XXV
|Ottis Anderson, RB
|New York Giants
|102 yards rushing, 1 TD
|XXVI
|Mark Rypien, QB
|Washington
|292 yards passing, 2 TDs
|XXVII
|Troy Aikman, QB
|Dallas
|273 yards passing, 4 TDs
|XXVIII
|Emmitt Smith, RB
|Dallas
|30 carries, 132 yards, 2 TDs
|XXIX
|Steve Young, QB
|San Francisco
|325 yards passing, 6 TDs
|XXX
|Larry Brown, CB
|Dallas
|Two interceptions
|XXXI
|Desmond Howard, KR
|Green Bay
|244 all-purpose yards, 99-yard kick return TD
|XXXII
|Terrell Davis, RB,
|Denver
|30 carries, 157 yards, 3 TDs
|XXXIII
|John Elway, QB
|Denver
|336 yards passing, 1 TD
|XXXIV
|Kurt Warner, QB
|St. Louis
|414 yards passing, 2 TDs
|XXXV
|Ray Lewis, LB
|Baltimore
|Led a dominant Ravens defense
|XXXVI
|Tom Brady, QB
|New England
|145 yards passing, 1 TD
|XXXVII
|Dexter Jackson, CB
|Tampa Bay
|Two first-half interceptions
|XXXVIII
|Tom Brady, QB
|New England
|354 yards passing, 3 TDs
|XXXIX
|Deion Branch, WR
|New England
|11 catches, 133 yards
|XL
|Hines Ward, WR
|Pittsburgh
|5 catches, 123 yards, 1 TD
|XLI
|Peyton Manning, QB
|Indianapolis
|247 yards passing, 1 TD
|XLII
|Eli Manning, QB
|New York Giants
|255 yards passing, 2 TDs
|XLIII
|Santonio Holmes, WR
|Pittsburgh
|9 catches, 131 yards, 1 TD
|XLIV
|Drew Brees, QB
|New Orleans
|32-of-39, 288 yards, 2 TDs
|XLV
|Aaron Rodgers, QB
|Green Bay
|24-of-39, 304 yards, 3 TDs
|XLVI
|Eli Manning, QB,
|New York Giants
|30-of-40, 296 yards, 1 TD
|XLVII
|Joe Flacco, QB
|Baltimore
|22-of-33, 287 yards, 3 TDs
|XLVIII
|Malcolm Smith, LB
|Seattle
|INT for TD, fumble recovery, 10 tackles
|XLIX
|Tom Brady, QB
|New England
|37-of-50, 328 yards, 4 TDs
|L
|Von Miller, LB
|Denver
|Six tackles, 2.5 sacks, one pass defended
|LI
|Tom Brady, QB
|New England
|43-of-62, 466 yards, 2 TDs
|LII
|Nick Foles, QB
|Philadelphia
|28-of-43, 373 yards, 3 TDs, 1 TD reception
|LIII
|Julian Edelman, WR
|New England
|10 catches, 141 yards
|LIV
|Patrick Mahomes, QB
|Kansas City
|26-of-42, 286 yards, 2 TDs
|LV
|Tom Brady, QB
|Tampa Bay
|21-of-29, 201 yards, 3 TDs
|LVI
|Cooper Kupp, WR
|Los Angeles Rams
|8 catches, 92 yards, 2 TDs
|LVII
|Patrick Mahomes, QB
|Kansas City
|21-of-27, 182 yards, 3 TDs