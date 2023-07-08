Super-agent Pini Zahavi believes Bayern Munich can negotiate a deal for Tottenham's Harry Kane despite Spurs chairman Daniel Levy's tough reputation.

Levy 'not always easy'

Solution possible

Bayern weigh up second bid

WHAT HAPPENED? The Israeli, one of the game's enduring deal-makers, thinks that a way through the current stalemate is possible but it depends largely on Bayern's ability to contend with Levy's notoriously stubborn negotiating style.

WHAT THEY SAID: Zahavi told Sportbuzzer: "I have known Daniel Levy for around 25 years. From my many years of experience and our friendship, I can say: yes, it's not always easy with him. [But] if Bayern know how to deal with him, they can find a solution."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Zahavi's words probably won't come as much comfort to those locked into the negotiations. Levy's stance has seemingly been entrenched further after secret talks between Kane and Thomas Tuchel and it will take bid far in excess of the Bavarian's initial offer of £60 million ($77m) to bring Spurs to the table.

WHAT NEXT FOR HARRY KANE? History tells us we should expect this one to run long into the summer and potentially up to transfer deadline day. In the meantime, Kane will have to get to know new Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou whether he ends up playing for him or Tuchel come September.