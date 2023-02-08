Sunderland vs Fulham: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream Sunderland against Fulham in the FA Cup in the United States, United Kingdom and India.

Sunderland and Fulham have another shot at making progress in the FA Cup as they meet in a fourth-round replay clash at the Stadium of Light on Wednesday.

The Championship side had taken an early first half lead at Craven Cottage, but Fulham forced a replay after Tom Cairney's equaliser in the second half as the Premier League outfit will look to finish the job this time around.

GOAL has all the details about the match, including how to watch on TV and online, team news and more.

Sunderland vs Fulham date & kick-off time

Game: Sunderland vs Fulham Date: February 8, 2023 Kick-off: 2:45pm ET, 7:45pm GMT, 1:15am IST (Feb 9) Venue: Stadium of Light, Sunderland

How to watch Sunderland vs Fulham on TV & live stream online

In the United States (US), the game will be shown on ESPN+.

BBC One will showcase the game on TV in the United Kingdom (UK), with streaming via BBC iPlayer.

The match will neither be telecast nor streamed in India.

Country TV channel Live stream US N/A ESPN+ UK BBC One BBC iPlayer/sport website India N/A N/A

Sunderland team news & squad

Corry Evans and Ross Stewart are out for the rest of the season, with Lynden Gooch and Elliot Embleton among the injured for now.

Going forward, Jack Clarke and Amad Diallo will expected to back Joe Gelhardt in the attack.

Former Lille winger Isaac Lihadji and ex-West Ham United midfielder Pierre Ekwah are yet to make their club debuts.

Sunderland possible XI: Patterson; Hume, Ballard, Batth, Alese; Neil, Michut; Roberts, Diallo, Clarke; Gelhardt

Position Players Goalkeepers Patterson, Bass Defenders Ballard, Alese, Batth, Anderson, Cirkin, Hume, Huggins Midfielders O'Nien, Ekwah, Michut, Neil, Ba, Pritchard, Clarke, Roberts Forwards Diallo, Bennette, Lihadji, Gelhardt

Fulham team news & squad

Besides Neeskens Kebano out with a ruptured Achilles, Fulham don't seem to be troubled with injuries as head coach Marco Silva would be expected to field a strong XI for Wednesday's tie.

Marek Rodak may replace Bernd Leno in goal and Aleksandar Mitrovic should be leading the line of attack.

Fulham possible XI: Rodak; Tete, Adarabioyo, Diop, Kurzawa; Cairney, Reed; Reid, Pereira, Willian; Mitrovic