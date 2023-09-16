In from the start! Summer signings Rasmus Hojlund & Sergio Reguilon handed full Man Utd debuts by Erik ten Hag as high-flying Brighton visit Old Trafford

- Hojlund makes first start
- Reguilon joined from Spurs on loan
- Both set to play vs Brighton
WHAT HAPPENED? Ten Hag has opted to hand debuts to both Hojlund and Reguilon against Brighton. The former played 23 minutes against Arsenal as a substitute before the international break but makes his first start for the club against the high-flying Seagulls, who sit sixth in the Premier League table, as does the left-back on loan from Tottenham.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: United will hope their two new boys can inspire a turnaround in form, as they sit 11th, and were beaten by the Gunners going into the international break. It is something of a surprise to see Ten Hag throw Reguilon into the line-up, however, as he has not played since June, when he was on loan at Atletico Madrid.
IN TWO PHOTOS:
Getty
WHAT NEXT? United will aim to get three points on the board against Brighton amid the distraction of off-field issues surrounding wingers Antony and Jadon Sancho.