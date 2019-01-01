Suarez matches Forlan by reaching La Liga scoring mark
Luis Suarez is now the joint-highest scoring Uruguayan in La Liga history after drawing level with Diego Forlan on 128 goals in Spain's top flight.
The 32-year-old went to 21 for the campaign with a driving run at the heart of the Betis defence before firing beyond Paul Lopez.
Lionel Messi - the all-time leading scorer - Artiz Aduriz and Karim Benzema are the only currently active players with more goals in the division, with Suarez having gone past Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann.
128 - Luis Suárez ha igualado a Diego Forlán como el máximo goleador uruguayo en toda la historia de @LaLiga (128 goles). Celeste. pic.twitter.com/tFJ6kGOdQH
— OptaJose (@OptaJose) March 17, 2019
Messi had given Barca a half-time lead with a stunning free-kick which he whipped past the diving Lopez.
Before getting on the scoresheet himself, Suarez laid on the second for the five-time Ballon d'Or winner with a fabulous no-look pass into the path of the Argentine.
Loren Moron did pull one back for Betis but Messi had the final word, chipping in a delightful third to complete his hat-trick.
3 - Luis Suárez is the third @LaLigaEN player to record double figures for both goals (20) and assists (10) this season in all comps, after Lionel Messi (38 & 18) and Pablo Sarabia (19 & 11). Versatile. pic.twitter.com/iPG3i1jxQz
— OptaJose (@OptaJose) March 17, 2019
The set-up for Suarez took him to 10 for the season, making him the third player to reach double figures for goals and assists.
Sevilla's Pablo Sarabia and Messi are the only other players to reach both landmarks in 2018-19.
The victory keeps Barcelona top of La Liga, 10 points ahead of Atletico and 12 from El Clasico rivals Real Madrid with 10 games left as they continue to stroll towards defending their title.