'It's like watching Strictly' - Roy Keane slams Brazil and manager Tite for samba celebrations in South Korea rout

The pundit was not impressed with Brazil's celebrations during their hammering of South Korea at World Cup 2022.

Brazil in scintillating form

Score four in first half

Celebrate in style

WHAT HAPPENED? Brazil were at their irresistible best in the first half of their last-16 clash against South Korea at World Cup 2022. Tite's side scored four times without reply as Vinicius Junior, Neymar, Richarlison and Lucas Paqueta all netted. Brazil celebrated their goals by dancing, even including manager Tite at 2-0, which did not go down well with the notoriously grumpy television pundit.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I've never seen so much dancing. It’s like watching Strictly. I just can’t believe what I’m watching. I really can't. Brazil, Fantastic. South Korea. My goodness," he said on ITV. "I don't like it. I know. Eni's [Aluko] made the point about culture. But I think that's really disrespecting the opposition. It's 4-0 and they are doing it every time. I don't mind the first kind of jig, whatever they're doing, it's the one after that. And then the manager getting involved with it. No I'm not happy with it. I don't think it's good at all."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Keane may not have enjoyed Brazil's celebrations but he can't fail to have been impressed by the team's first-half performance. The Selecao produced the sort of free-flowing, exciting attacking football they are known all over the world for and will have reinforced their status as tournament favourites with this showing.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

DID YOU KNOW? This is just the second time Brazil have scored four goals in the opening half of a World Cup match, also doing so against Mexico in 1954.

WHAT NEXT FOR BRAZIL? Tite's side will take on 2018's beaten finalists Croatia in the quarter-finals.