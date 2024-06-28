How to watch today's Storm vs Raiders NRL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch today's Storm vs Raiders NRL game- team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The Melbourne Storm will look to make it four wins in a row when they host the Canberra Raiders at AAMI Park on Saturday night.

Melbourne currently enjoy a two-point lead on the top of the ladder after defeating the Dolphins by six points despite being on the road for the second straight week.

Craig Bellamy's side will be confident in their winning prospects at home, having only lost one of their previous 16 games at AAMI Park, against the top-four Cronulla Sharks.

Meanwhile, the Canberra Raiders are looking for their first win since Round 13's overtime triumph against the Dolphins.

Ricky Stuart's side had a perfect opportunity to get into the top eight, but a disappointing loss to the 16th-placed Wests Tigers has left them in 10th position with 18 points.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Storm vs Raiders in the NRL, plus plenty more.

Storm vs Raiders date and start time

Date Saturday, June 29, 2024 Start time 7:35pm AEST/ 7:05pm ACST/ 5:35pm AWST Venue AAMI Park Location Melbourne, VIC, Australia Referee Grant Atkins

How to watch Storm vs Raiders on TV & stream live online

There are several options to watch the Melbourne Storm vs Canberra Raiders NRL game in Australia, including Nine Network, Nine Now, Foxtel, and Kayo Sports.

The best way to livestream every game of every round live or on demand on your TV or favourite device is through Kayo with a seven-day free trial. It also does not have a lock-in contract or equipment fees, which means you can cancel anytime if you are no longer using it.

All you need to decide is whether you want to pick Kayo One at $25 per month (1 stream and up to HD), or Kayo Basic at $35 per month (2 streams and up to 4K).

What channel is Storm vs Raiders game on?

The game will not be broadcast live on Nine Network (Channel 9) on free-to-air TV, but will be available to watch via Foxtel on pay TV.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Overview of VPN services that allow access to geo-restricted streams

How to set up and use a VPN service to stream the match

You can watch the game from wherever you are in the world by using a VPN (Virtual Private Network) service such as NordVPN/ ExpressVPN. A VPN will allow you to create a secure connection online when you are abroad on holiday or for work and you want to stream the game live.

If you are not sure which VPN to use or how to use a VPN, we have taken a look at the best options available out there for watching live sports - check out the best VPN services review here.

Here’s an easy step-by-step guide on how to use a VPN to watch a game when you are overseas:

Install VPN of your choice - see our reviews here for the best options. Select the location you wish to connect to. This is easy - if you are visiting the UK and you wish to continue watching one of your U.S. streaming services, you would select the US. Grab the popcorn and get ready to watch!

Storm vs Raiders team news

Melbourne Storm

Craig Bellamy has picked his Origin players, Harry Grant and Xavier Coates, to return from Queensland duty at the MCG midweek. Nick Meaney is a notable absence, having hurt his calf in last week's 30-24 triumph over fellow veteran coach Wayne Bennett's Dolphins.

Grant Anderson, who has appeared frequently for Melbourne in recent years and proved himself to be a highly reliable backline utility player, will take Nick Meaney's place in that centre position. Craig enjoys employing Nelson Asofa-Solomona and Christian Welch as impact options in the center of Melbourne's bench.

Here's the Storm' full team list for Round 17:

Position Player(s) Fullback Ryan Papenhuyzen Winger Will Warbrick Centre Grant Anderson Centre Jack Howarth Winger Xavier Coates Five-Eighth Tyran Wishart Halfback Jahrome Hughes Prop Tui Kamikamica Hooker Harry Grant Prop Josh King Second Row Shawn Blore Second Row Eliesa Katoa Lock Trent Loiero Interchange Christian Welch, Bronson Garlick, Nelson Asofa-Solomona, Joe Chan Replacement Reimis Smith Reserve Dean Ieremia, Alec MacDonald, Kane Bradley, Sualauvi Faalogo, Chris Lewis

Canberra Raiders

Despite two terrible performances against the Cowboys and the Wests Tigers, Canberra boss Ricky Stuart hasn't shuffled the pack much. Nick Cotric, who hurt his ankle late in the game, is the only player left out from the starting lineup last week. His replacement will be Albert Hopoate, who similarly to Grant Anderson has done a decent job when called upon whether it be wing or centre.

The big news from of Canberra this week is that second rower Jordan Martin, who has pleased Stuart with his lower grade form, will make his debut and join Canberra's forward bench rotation.

Below is the Raiders' full team list for Round 17:

Position Player(s) Fullback Jordan Rapana Winger Albert Hopoate Centre Matthew Timoko Centre Sebastian Kris Winger Xavier Savage Five-Eighth Ethan Strange Halfback Kaeo Weekes Prop Josh Papalii Hooker Tom Starling Prop Joseph Tapine Second Row Hudson Young Second Row Elliott Whitehead Lock Morgan Smithies Interchange Danny Levi, Ata Mariota, Trey Mooney, Jordan Martin Replacement Simi Sasagi Reserve Zac Woolford, Adam Cook, James Schiller, Emre Guler

Storm vs Raiders Recent Form

Melbourne Storm: WWLLL

Round Result R16 Dolphins 24-30 Storm R15 Warriors 24-38 Storm R14 Storm 36-28 Knights R12 Sea Eagles 26-20 Storm R11 Storm 48-16 Eels

Canberra Raiders: LLWLL

Round Result R16 Tigers 48-24 Raiders R15 Raiders 16-34 Cowboys R13 Dolphins 25-26 Raiders R12 Roosters 16-44 Raiders R11 Raiders 24-20 Bulldogs

Head-to-Head Record