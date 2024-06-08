How to watch today's Melbourne Storm vs Newcastle Knights NRL game: Live stream, TV channel and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch today’s Storm versus Knights NRL game- team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The top-of-the-table Melbourne Storm (8-3) play host to the Newcastle Knights (6-6) at AAMI Park on Sunday afternoon.

Craig Bellamy's side will look to return to winning circle after falling to their third defeat of the campaign against the Manly Sea Eagles last time out.

However, given their impressive home record, they will like their chances of taking the two points, having won 14 of their previous 15 meetings at AAMI Park.

Meanwhile, a four-game winning streak for Newcastle came to an abrupt end last week against the Canterbury Bulldogs. Adam O'Brien's side only managed two points despite having playing at home.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Melbourne Storm vs Newcastle Knights in the NRL, plus plenty more.

Storm vs Knights date and start time

Date Sunday, June 9, 2024 Start time 2:00 p.m. AEST/ 1:30 p.m. ACST/ 11:00 a.m. AWST Venue AAMI Park Location Melbourne, Australia Referee Adam Gee

How to watch Storm vs Knights on TV & stream live online

There are several options to watch the Melbourne Storm vs Newcastle Knights NRL game in Australia, including Nine Network, Nine Now, Foxtel, and Kayo Sports.

The best way to livestream every game of every round live or on demand on your TV or favourite device is through Kayo with a seven-day free trial. It also does not have a lock-in contract or equipment fees, which means you can cancel anytime if you are no longer using it.

All you need to decide is whether you want to pick Kayo One at $25 per month (1 stream and up to HD), or Kayo Basic at $35 per month (2 streams and up to 4K).

What channel is Storm vs Knights game on?

The game will not be broadcast live on Nine Network (Channel 9) on free-to-air TV, but will be available to watch via Foxtel on pay TV.

Streaming the game with a VPN

You can watch the game from wherever you are in the world by using a VPN (Virtual Private Network) service such as NordVPN/ ExpressVPN. A VPN will allow you to create a secure connection online when you are abroad on holiday or for work and you want to stream the game live.

If you are not sure which VPN to use or how to use a VPN, we have taken a look at the best options available out there for watching live sports - check out the best VPN services review here.

Here’s an easy step-by-step guide on how to use a VPN to watch a game when you are overseas:

Melbourne Storm vs Newcastle Knights team news

Melbourne Storm

Harry Grant and Xavier Coates have been listed as backups at this moment, with head coach Craig Bellamy picking a similar lineup to the one that last played back in Round 13. There is one enforced change on the flank due Will Warbrick's groin issue, with Grant Anderson stepping up from the bench and Bronson Garlick slots in the interchange to provide cover at hooker.

Here's the Storm' full team list for Round 14:

Position Players FULLBACK Sualauvi Faalogo WINGER Grant Anderson CENTRE Reimis Smith, Nick Meaney FIVE-EIGHTH Tyran Wishart HALFBACK Jahrome Hughes PROP Christian Welch, Tui Kamikamica HOOKER Harry Grant (Captain) 2ND ROW Shawn Blore, Eliesa Katoa LOCK Josh King INTERCHANGE Bronson Garlick, Trent Loiero, Nelson Asofa-Solomona, Brodie Jones RESERVES Joe Chan, Jack Howarth, Will Pryce, Jack Hetherington, Fletcher Sharpe

Newcastle Knights

Knights head coach Adam O'Brien has decided not a disappointing loss to the Bulldogs in Round 13, with the same 17 chosen to face the Storm. Prop Daniel Saifiti has been picked after sustaining a knee injury against the Bulldogs. Tyson Frizell will come off the bench, as he has in previous weeks, with Dylan Lucas and Kai Pearce-Paul the favoured starters yet again.

Below is the Knights' full team list for Round 14:

Position Players FULLBACK David Armstrong WINGER Enari Tuala CENTRE Dane Gagai, Krystian Mapapalangi FIVE-EIGHTH Jack Cogger HALFBACK Jackson Hastings PROP Jacob Saifiti, Leo Thompson HOOKER Jayden Brailey (Captain) 2ND ROW Kai Pearce-Paul, Dylan Lucas LOCK Adam Elliott INTERCHANGE Phoenix Crossland, Daniel Saifiti, Tyson Frizell, Alec MacDonald RESERVES Thomas Cant, Mat Croker, Young Tonumaipea, Kane Bradley, Dean Ieremia

Melbourne Storm vs Newcastle Knights Recent Form

Storm: WWLWL

Round Result R12 Sea Eagles 26-20 Storm R11 Storm 48-16 Eels R10 Storm 18-25 Sharks R9 Titans 20-22 Storm R8 Storm 54-20 Rabbitohs

Knights: WWWWL

Round Result R13 Knights 2-32 Bulldogs R11 Titans 24-28 Knights R10 Tigers 14-20 Knights R9 Knights 14-8 Warriors R8 Dolphins 14-18 Knights

Head-to-Head Record