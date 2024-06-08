This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Jahrome Hughes of the Melbourne Storm Getty images
Abhinav Sharma

How to watch today's Melbourne Storm vs Newcastle Knights NRL game: Live stream, TV channel and start time

TV Guide & Streaming

Everything you need to know on how to watch today’s Storm versus Knights NRL game- team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The top-of-the-table Melbourne Storm (8-3) play host to the Newcastle Knights (6-6) at AAMI Park on Sunday afternoon.

Craig Bellamy's side will look to return to winning circle after falling to their third defeat of the campaign against the Manly Sea Eagles last time out.

However, given their impressive home record, they will like their chances of taking the two points, having won 14 of their previous 15 meetings at AAMI Park.

Meanwhile, a four-game winning streak for Newcastle came to an abrupt end last week against the Canterbury Bulldogs. Adam O'Brien's side only managed two points despite having playing at home.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Melbourne Storm vs Newcastle Knights in the NRL, plus plenty more.

Storm vs Knights date and start time

DateSunday, June 9, 2024
Start time2:00 p.m. AEST/ 1:30 p.m. ACST/ 11:00 a.m. AWST
VenueAAMI Park
LocationMelbourne, Australia
RefereeAdam Gee

How to watch Storm vs Knights on TV & stream live online

There are several options to watch the Melbourne Storm vs Newcastle Knights NRL game in Australia, including Nine Network, Nine Now, Foxtel, and Kayo Sports.

The best way to livestream every game of every round live or on demand on your TV or favourite device is through Kayo with a seven-day free trial. It also does not have a lock-in contract or equipment fees, which means you can cancel anytime if you are no longer using it.

All you need to decide is whether you want to pick Kayo One at $25 per month (1 stream and up to HD), or Kayo Basic at $35 per month (2 streams and up to 4K).

What channel is Storm vs Knights game on?

The game will not be broadcast live on Nine Network (Channel 9) on free-to-air TV, but will be available to watch via Foxtel on pay TV.

Melbourne Storm vs Newcastle Knights team news

Melbourne Storm

Harry Grant and Xavier Coates have been listed as backups at this moment, with head coach Craig Bellamy picking a similar lineup to the one that last played back in Round 13. There is one enforced change on the flank due Will Warbrick's groin issue, with Grant Anderson stepping up from the bench and Bronson Garlick slots in the interchange to provide cover at hooker.

Here's the Storm' full team list for Round 14:

PositionPlayers
FULLBACKSualauvi Faalogo
WINGERGrant Anderson
CENTREReimis Smith, Nick Meaney
FIVE-EIGHTHTyran Wishart
HALFBACKJahrome Hughes
PROPChristian Welch, Tui Kamikamica
HOOKERHarry Grant (Captain)
2ND ROWShawn Blore, Eliesa Katoa
LOCKJosh King
INTERCHANGEBronson Garlick, Trent Loiero, Nelson Asofa-Solomona, Brodie Jones
RESERVESJoe Chan, Jack Howarth, Will Pryce, Jack Hetherington, Fletcher Sharpe

Newcastle Knights

Knights head coach Adam O'Brien has decided not a disappointing loss to the Bulldogs in Round 13, with the same 17 chosen to face the Storm. Prop Daniel Saifiti has been picked after sustaining a knee injury against the Bulldogs. Tyson Frizell will come off the bench, as he has in previous weeks, with Dylan Lucas and Kai Pearce-Paul the favoured starters yet again.

Below is the Knights' full team list for Round 14:

PositionPlayers
FULLBACKDavid Armstrong
WINGEREnari Tuala
CENTREDane Gagai, Krystian Mapapalangi
FIVE-EIGHTHJack Cogger
HALFBACKJackson Hastings
PROPJacob Saifiti, Leo Thompson
HOOKERJayden Brailey (Captain)
2ND ROWKai Pearce-Paul, Dylan Lucas
LOCKAdam Elliott
INTERCHANGEPhoenix Crossland, Daniel Saifiti, Tyson Frizell, Alec MacDonald
RESERVESThomas Cant, Mat Croker, Young Tonumaipea, Kane Bradley, Dean Ieremia

Melbourne Storm vs Newcastle Knights Recent Form

Storm: WWLWL

RoundResult
R12Sea Eagles 26-20 Storm
R11Storm 48-16 Eels
R10Storm 18-25 Sharks
R9Titans 20-22 Storm
R8Storm 54-20 Rabbitohs

Knights: WWWWL

RoundResult
R13Knights 2-32 Bulldogs
R11Titans 24-28 Knights
R10Tigers 14-20 Knights
R9Knights 14-8 Warriors
R8Dolphins 14-18 Knights

Head-to-Head Record

DateResult
24/03/24Knights 14-12 Storm
22/07/23Knights 26-18 Storm
01/05/22Knights 2-50 Storm
17/07/21Storm 48-4 Knights
02/08/20Storm 26-16 Knights
