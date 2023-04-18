‘There is still magic in Eden Hazard’ – Vincent Kompany backs Real Madrid flop amid Belgian’s struggles in Spain

Eden Hazard may have flopped at Real Madrid, but Vincent Kompany says there is “still magic” left in his fellow Belgian.

WHAT HAPPENED? A €100 million (£88m/$110m) transfer took Hazard from Chelsea to Santiago Bernabeu in the summer of 2019. A reputation had been earned at Stamford Bridge as one of the most devastating and productive forwards on the planet, but the 32-year-old has registered just seven goals across four seasons in Spain and found himself tumbling down the Blancos’ pecking order – to the point that serious questions are being asked of his future.

WHAT THEY SAID: A move elsewhere has been speculated on heading towards another transfer window, with Kompany convinced that his former international team-mate still has plenty to offer somebody. He has told RTBF: “Talking about the end of his career is too early for me. The most important thing is that Eden had injuries and that’s what changed. Having injuries, you have to respect the fact that you can’t control that. He had to deal with injuries and the aftermath. And it’s always hard to come back.”

Kompany added: “Behind that, there is always the player who gave us a lot of good moments, who made us proud to support Belgium. And then, there is always someone who still has a fight to fight and still has something to do at some point. He can still score in the Champions League final, he can still win a title. There is still magic in this player, in the person. And we have to hope for the best for him so that he finishes as he deserves.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Hazard remains contracted to Real Madrid until the summer of 2024, but the likes of Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo and Marco Asensio are all ahead of him in Carlo Ancelotti’s plans and a change of scenery may be the best option for all concerned.

WHAT NEXT? Hazard has refused to hide from his struggles in Spain, with questions asked of his weight and commitment to the cause at times, and he will be eager to avoid seeing his club career fizzle out after already announcing his retirement from international football.