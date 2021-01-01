'Sterling must be ready to show his quality' - Man City star has fallen behind Foden and Mahrez, says Guardiola

The Spanish head coach says the England international has enough confidence in his own ability to win back his place in the team

Raheem Sterling has fallen behind Phil Foden and Riyad Mahrez says Pep Guardiola, who has insisted that the Manchester City star must "be ready to show his quality" when the opportunity arises.

Sterling has played a key role in City's success during Guardiola's five-year reign at Etihad Stadium, helping them win two Premier League titles, the FA Cup and three Carabao Cups.

The England international hasn't been quite as influential this season, with Guardiola conceding that Foden and Mahrez have jumped ahead of the winger in the pecking order in recent months.

What's been said?

Speaking ahead of his team's fourth successive League Cup final appearance on Sunday, the City boss said: "Raheem is an extraordinary player - he was, is and will be.

"The reason why he has not played as regularly as in previous seasons is because Phil and Riyad are in top, top form. That is the only reason, but opportunities are going to come and he has to be ready to show his quality, freshness in his mind and to play with the incredible strength he has.

"What happens with the international manager, I'm not involved, but I want the incredible players I have here to go in their national teams, absolutely. Him, Nathan (Ake), Eric (Garcia), John (Stones) - all the players who are here. It is a fantastic event to play in, the Euros.

"The quality is there and it is not a conversation where he doesn't have confidence. After talking with me, he has confidence. Top-class players have to take the confidence for themselves to say, 'I'm going to show what I am'. It's the only secret."

Foden, Mahrez and Sterling in 2020-21

Foden is currently enjoying his best season yet at City, having previously struggled to force his way into Guardiola's plans as an academy graduate.

The 20-year-old is now a regular feature in Guardiola's midfield and has 14 goals and nine assists to his name from 43 appearances in all competitions this term.

Mahrez meanwhile has 11 and seven in the same categories having played a game less, finally showing the consistency that had eluded him during his first two seasons on City's books.

Sterling has scored a respectable 13 goals in 42 outings himself, but is 18 behind the tally he managed in 2019-20 and is no longer one of the first names on Guardiola's teamsheet.

The bigger picture

Sterling could have the chance to prove his worth again in this weekend's final against Tottenham, before City turn their attention to wrapping up another Premier League triumph and going all the way in the Champions League.

Guardiola's side will have another eight games left if they reach European football's showpiece event, with the 50-year-old set to continue rotating his squad in pursuit of an unprecedented treble.

Sterling could still win back his place in the team if he can rediscover his best form during that period, which would also significantly boost his chances of making Gareth Southgate's England squad for the European Championships in the summer.

