Tottenham vs Manchester City: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch FA Cup fourth round

How to watch the FA Cup match between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City, as well as kick-off time and team news

Tottenham are set to welcome Manchester City to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for a FA Cup fourth round tie on Saturday (AEST).

Ange Postecoglou's side were last in action in the 2-2 league draw against Manchester United on January 14, after they had overcome Burnley in the third round of the cup competition.

Pep Guardiola's men have been training in the Middle East following a 3-2 win over Newcastle United in the Premier League on January 13. The Cityzens defeated Huddersfield Town in the third round of the FA Cup.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Tottenham vs Manchester City kick-off time & stadium

Date: January 27, 2024 Kick-off time: 6 am AEST Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

The FA Cup match between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City will be played at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England.

It will kick off at 6 am AEST on Saturday, January 27, in Australia.

How to watch Tottenham vs Manchester City online - TV channels & live streams

In Australia, the game is available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+.

Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Tottenham team news

Despite a good break, the likes of of Alfie Whiteman, Alejo Veliz, Ben Davies and Giovani Lo Celso are yet to recover from their respective knocks.

James Maddison and Manor Solomon remain doubts, but Ryan Sessegnon could make the squad after recovering from a hamstring injury.

Son Heung-min is on international duty with South Korea at the Asian Cup, while Pape Sarr (Senegal) and Yves Bussouma (Mali) partake at the AFCON.

Tottenham possible XI: Vicario; Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Udogie; Skipp, Bentancur, Hojbjerg; Johnson, Richarlison, Werner

Position Players Goalkeepers: Vicario, Lloris, Forster, Austin Defenders: Romero, Van de Ven, Dagusin, Udogie, Porro, Emerson Midfielders: Hojbjerg, Skipp, Bentancur, Sessegnon, Maddison, Kulusevski Forwards: Richarlison, Werner, Gil, Solomon, Johnson

Manchester City team news

Erling Haaland has resumed training after a bone stress injury that kept him out of action since the game against Aston Villa on December 6.

However, it is unlikely that Guardiola will risk him yet, so Julian Alvarez should continue upfront.

The Spanish manager is expected exercise a cautious approach with John Stones and Manuel Akanji as well.

Meanwhile, Kalvin Phillips is set to join West Ham on a loan deal.

Manchester City possible XI: Ortega; Walker, Dias, Ake, Gvardiol; Rodri, Kovacic; Foden, Silva, Doku; Alvarez

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ederson, Ortega, Carson Defenders: Dias, Gvardiol, Akanji, Ake, Stones, Gomez, Lewis, Walker Midfielders: Rodri, Nunes, Kovacic, Silva, De Bruyne, Grealish, Doku, Foden, Bobb Forwards: Alvarez, Haaland

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City across all competitions.

Date Match Competition December 3, 2023 Manchester City 3-3 Tottenham Hotspur Premier League February 5, 2023 Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 Manchester City Premier League January 19, 2023 Manchester City 4-2 Tottenham Hotspur Premier League February 19, 2022 Manchester City 2-3 Tottenham Hotspur Premier League August 15, 2021 Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 Manchester City Premier League

