Huge injury blow! Tottenham reveal Son needs surgery on eye fracture with World Cup just weeks away

Tottenham Hotspur have confirmed that Son Heung-min will have to undergo surgery after he suffered a fracture around his left eye.

WHAT HAPPENED? While playing in the Champions League on Tuesday, the South Korean had to leave the pitch during the first half after picking up a nasty injury having collided with Marseille's Chancel Mbemba.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: While his side went on to win the game in dramatic fashion – with Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg netting a late winner to see Spurs top their group – the news isn't so good for Son.

Indeed, he will now undergo surgery to stabilise the fracture, as confirmed by the club's official website. It read: "We can confirm that Heung-Min Son will undergo surgery to stabilise a fracture around his left eye. Following surgery, Son will commence rehabilitation with our medical staff and we shall update supporters further in due course."

This will be of great concern to South Korea as well, with the World Cup fast approaching. They begin the tournament on November 24 with a game against Uruguay.

