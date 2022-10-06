Spurs coach Ventrone passes away aged 62

A man that excelled in a role as fitness instructor spent time working with Antonio Conte, Marcello Lippi and Fabio Cannavaro

Gian Piero Ventrone, who has formed part of Antonio Conte’s coaching teams in Italy and England, has passed away at the age of 62.

Spurs have released an official statement confirming his death, which reads: ''We are devastated to announce that fitness coach Gian Piero Ventrone has passed away. He will be greatly missed by everyone at the Club and our thoughts are with his family and friends at this impossibly sad time.''

Ventrone was subbed ‘The Marine’ during his time working with Serie A giants Juventus, with a reputation earned for being one of the most demanding fitness instructors in world football.

While he expected high standards of those around him, with players pushed to the limit during physical workouts, his methods were welcomed by those that flourished under his tutelage.

Conte was always a big fan and made sure to include Ventrone in his backroom staff when agreeing to take the managerial reins at Spurs in November 2021.

Ventrone also worked at Juve during the iconic reign of Marcello Lippi, with two stints with the Bianconeri taken in between 1994 and 2004 as the Old Lady of Turin enjoyed a glittering era of success.

Time was also spent alongside Fabrizio Ravenelli as an assistant coach at Ajaccio and in partnership with former Italy international Fabio Cannavaro when the World Cup winner took in a spell as head coach of Chinese side Jiangsu Suning.