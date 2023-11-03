'It's going to be a battle' - Sporting Kansas City boss Peter Vermes looks to upset and eliminate No. 1 seed St. Louis City in game two of MLS playoffs

Sporting Kansas City boss Peter Vermes knows their playoff match vs St. Louis City is "going to be a battle", but he's looking for the knockout.

Sporting won first game 4-1

Upset No. 1 seed City

Now, looking for knockout blow

WHAT HAPPENED? Speaking to the KCStar on Friday, the Sporting boss elaborated on the anticipation for the match and how his side are preparing for the intense playoff clash awaiting them.

WHAT THEY SAID: “It’s going to be a battle,” Vermes said. “The game’s gonna be an absolute battle because they have a really, really good team. We’re playing against the best team, so we have to be on our A-game. I don’t know they have to be, and that’s the difference.”

Vermes added: “They come out and they play a very aggressive, high-pressing style. They do that. Everybody knows it. It’s nothing new. So I fully expect them to do the same thing here.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: SKC shocked the entire MLS world with their 4-1 thumping of the best team in the Western Conference in game one of their best-of-three MLS series. Sporting had been pummeled not once, but twice, during the regular season by their intra-state rivals, but they played an UNO reverse card in the playoffs.

Game two presents an opportunity for the No. 8 seed to knockout the Western Conference favorites and sabotage their postseason plans.

WHAT NEXT FOR SPORTING KC? Vermes' team host the Western Conference's No. 1 seed St. Louis Saturday evening in game two of the series.