'Always in our memory' - Spanish football unites for emotional tribute to late Tenerife player Jesus de Miguel

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Spanish football is preparing to pay a poignant collective tribute to Jesus de Miguel following the Tenerife striker's tragic passing earlier this week. In a rare show of total unity, every professional fixture across the country will feature specific ceremonies to ensure the player remains at the forefront of the sport's thoughts.

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Nationwide tributes for De Miguel

The Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF), La Liga, and Liga F have collectively announced a comprehensive series of tributes to honor De Miguel. The Tenerife forward passed away this Tuesday, sending shockwaves through the Spanish sporting community. To mark his memory, all matches scheduled between November 6 and November 9 will participate in a unified campaign titled 'Always in our memory.'

Before kick-off at every stadium, starting lineups will take to the pitch wearing special commemorative shirts featuring De Miguel's number nine and the slogan 'Always in our memory'. In a symbolic gesture of solidarity, players from opposing teams will intermingle and join hands with officials in a semi-circle at the specific location on the pitch where the tragic events of Monday's game unfolded.

Before the pre-match formalities conclude with a formal minute of silence, the team captains will enter last to lay a floral tribute in his memory. During the silence, stadium screens will display a tribute image of the striker, followed by a sustained round of applause from the stands and the pitch.

Stoppage in the ninth minute

The minute of silence will extend across all national competitions organized by the RFEF and Liga F over the weekend, ensuring the tribute reaches every level of Spanish football. Furthermore, the tributes will not conclude once the whistle blows; organizers have confirmed that during the first natural stoppage of play following the nine-minute mark - a nod to his shirt number - referees will officially halt the match. This scheduled break will allow for a video tribute to be broadcast on big screens, giving fans and fellow professionals another opportunity to applaud the late Tenerife star before the game continues.

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Official communication from the governing bodies emphasized their shared grief during this difficult time. 'The RFEF, La Liga and Liga F reiterate their most sincere condolences to the family and loved ones of Jesus de Miguel, to his teammates and to the entire CD Tenerife family, whom they accompany in these difficult moments,' the joint statement confirmed.

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Special ceremony at the Heliodoro

Tenerife will hold their own specific memorial service on Saturday, November 7, at the Heliodoro Rodriguez Lopez stadium. The event is scheduled for 18:00 local time and will be open to all supporters who wish to pay their final respects. To ensure the wider public can participate, the ceremony will be broadcast live through the La Liga Hypermotion channel, YouTube, and official RFEF media platforms.

De Miguel tragically passed away due to severe medical complications stemming from a violent on-field collision. The Tenerife striker was knocked unconscious following a traumatic blow during a Segunda Division match against Andorra. Although he was rushed to hospital for emergency treatment, his condition deteriorated rapidly, and he ultimately succumbed to his injuries.

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Match postponements and scheduling changes

While most of the domestic calendar will proceed, certain fixtures have been suspended to allow those closest to the player time to grieve. In the second tier, games involving Castellon versus Eibar, Granada against Tenerife, and Andorra's clash with Mallorca have all been postponed. The Liga F match between Costa Adeje Tenerife and Deportivo Alaves will also be rescheduled for a later date following this decision. New dates for these four fixtures are expected to be announced by the league authorities in the coming weeks.