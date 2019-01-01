Spalletti leaves Inter to clear the path for Conte

The Serie A giants have parted company with their coach and will now step up their search for a successor, with a former Chelsea boss in the frame

have parted company with manager Luciano Spalletti, with the path now clear for Antonio Conte to potentially take the reins at San Siro.

Change has been made in the dugout after a frustrating end to the 2018-19 campaign.

A top-four finish and qualification has been secured, but the Nerazzurri stumbled over the line.

With Spalletti having struggled to convince those in the boardroom and in the stands, the decision has been taken to part company.

A statement on Inter’s official website read: “FC Internazionale Milano can confirm that Luciano Spalletti is no longer head coach of the first team.

“The club wishes to thank Spalletti for his work and the results achieved together.”

Spalletti had conceded after a 2-1 victory over on the final day of the season that he was unable to say with any certainty that he would be staying on.

He had seen speculation regarding potential successors build in the weeks leading up to the last round of fixtures.

Goal revealed that former and boss Conte had entered into talks regarding a possible role with the Milan-based outfit.

It could be that discussions are now stepped up and an agreement pushed through.

Conte is, however, unlikely to be the only name in the frame.

It has been suggested that Jose Mourinho could be lured back to San Siro for a second spell, having enjoyed considerable success during a previous stint.

Inter have, however, been warned off the Portuguese, with Andrea Pirlo telling Sky Sport Italia: "In my opinion, Conte can give more than Mourinho, especially in terms of structure.

"If he'd join Inter the fans will support the team, even more, they'll be closer to the players."

Spalletti leaves Inter after two years at the helm.

He traded a role at for one at San Siro in the summer of 2017. Under his guidance, the Nerazzurri took in 90 games – winning 45, drawing 26 and losing 19.