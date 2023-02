Spain legend Sergio Ramos has announced his retirement from the national team, having made 180 appearances for La Roja.

WHAT HAPPENED? The 36-year-old has called time on a star-studded international career spanning nearly 18 years. Ramos was part of the Spain team that won their first ever World Cup trophy in 2010, which was sandwiched between two European Championship titles in 2008 and 2012. On stepping down from international duties, the centre-back wanted to thank supporters "from the bottom of his heart."

More to follow...