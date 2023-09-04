Spain captains speak out against Luis Rubiales! Alvaro Morata, Cesar Azpilicueta, Rodri and Marco Asensio slam RFEF chief's 'unacceptable behavior' in Jenni Hermoso kissing scandal

The Spain men's national team captains have released a statement condemning suspended Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) president Luis Rubiales.

Alvaro Morata, Cesar Azpilicueta, Rodri and Marco Asensio, the four national team captains of the men's team, read out a statement addressing the controversy surrounding Rubiales after he kissed Jenni Hermoso following Spain's victory at the 2023 Women's World Cup.

"First of all, we want to convey, once again, our pride and our most sincere congratulations to the Women's National Team for the title of World Cup in Sydney," the statement, released through the official RFEF website began.

"A historical milestone loaded with meaning that will mark a before and after in Spanish women's football, inspiring many women with an invaluable victory.

"For this reason, we want to regret and express our solidarity with the players who have seen their success tarnished. We want to reject what we consider to be unacceptable behavior on the part of Mr. Rubiales, who has not lived up to the institution he represents.

"We stand firmly and clearly on the side of the values that sport represents. Spanish football must be an engine of respect, inspiration, inclusion and diversity and must set an example with its conduct both on and off the field."

Rubiales has faced immense criticism from across world football since he was seen grabbing and kissing Hermoso while handing out winners' medals after their 1-0 win against England in the final of the competition.

Despite the many calls for him to resign, FIFA suspending him from his post and Hermoso publicly criticising him, Rubiales has remained defiant, insisting that he would not step down.

The Spanish Administrative Court (TAD) has deemed his actions as "serious" but not "very serious", which was followed by Rubiales saying he has "been judged unfairly" and vowed: "I will continue to defend myself to prove the truth".