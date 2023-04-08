Southampton vs Manchester City: Lineups and LIVE updates

Two teams from opposite ends of the Premier League table lock horns today.

Trailing Arsenal by eight points with a game in hand, Manchester City cannot afford to drop any more points with just nine more games to go after this one.

Coming into this game on the back of a 1-0 loss to West Ham United, Southampton lie at the bottom of the Premier League table, five points adrift of safety. They have just 10 points from 14 home games, the lowest in the entire division.

If that wasn't already bad enough, Erling Haaland's return to fitness will surely send shivers in the Saints' dressing room. However, since he is just returning from an injury, he is unlikely to be handed a start by Pep Guardiola.

Following a resounding 4-1 win over Liverpool, City will hope to move back to within five points of Arsenal.

Southampton vs Manchester City confirmed lineups

Southampton XI (4-2-3-1): Bazunu; Walker-Peters, Bednarek, Bella-Kotchap, Maitland-Niles; Ward-Prowse, Lavi; Elyounoussi, Alcaraz, Sulemana; Walcott

Manchester City XI (3-2-4-1): Ederson; Dias, Akanji, Ake; Rodri, Stones; De Bruyne, Gundogan, Grealish; Haaland

Southampton vs Manchester City LIVE updates

Manchester City's upcoming fixtures

Manchester City will welcome Bayern Munich for the first leg of their UEFA Champions League quarter-final clash on Tuesday, April 11, followed by another home game against Leicester City next Saturday, April 15.